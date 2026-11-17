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Lands’ End is playing up its full range of holiday merchandise as it tries to establish itself as more of a gifting and lifestyle destination.

Earlier this month, Lands’ End held a Christmas tree-themed pop-up in Chicago, complete with customization services, a holiday photo booth and a sweater swap in partnership with ThredUp. The company is also leaning into gifting by marking items on its website with a “Top Gift” label and rolling out a print catalog with a Santa cover taken from the archives. Ahead of Cyber Week, Lands’ End is offering 50% off “almost everything” online through a promotion called “Christmas Morning Magic.”

Today, most people discover Lands’ End through its TikTok-viral tote bags, but the company is working to let shoppers know about its many offerings this holiday season, from sweaters to bedding to needlepoint ornaments. “When I first got here, I was told we’re not really a gift retailer,” said Kym Maas, the brand’s president, who joined the company in 2023. Now, though, Lands’ End is “embracing the holidays” by playing up how its different franchises can serve as gifts, she said. Along the way, it’s leaning into designs like candy canes, puffins and tinsel, and threading them throughout categories like home and apparel.

It’s Lands’ End’s hope that this more complete merchandise strategy will resonate with younger consumers, especially Gen Z, this fall and winter. “We get customer comments like, ‘Oh, my mom passed this [Lands’ End piece] down to me, and I love it,'” Maas told Modern Retail. “What we need to do now is get [young people] to understand that it’s for you now. We’re multi-generational now. … I don’t know if people realize how much we’ve evolved and how much fun we’re having. We have so many colors and so much personality in the patterns right now.”

Lands’ End launched in 1963 as a mail-order sailing equipment business. It soon expanded into clothing and home furnishings. Today, most of Lands’ End’s sales come from its website, although it also maintains wholesale relationships with Macy’s, Kohl’s and Target. In April, WHP Global and Lands’ End established a joint venture to manage and expand the brand’s intellectual property as part of a larger turnaround. In September, Lands’ End reported quarterly net revenue of $302 million, a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.

Lands’ End’s Holiday Tree Farm pop-up, open Nov. 6-8, was helpful in introducing new customers to the brand, Maas said. There, Lands’ End gave out La Colombe coffee and played up its seasonal offerings, like its Women’s Brushed Blanket Fringe Scarf (which has a pocket), its CashTouch Perfect Crew Neck Sweater and its Women’s Wanderweight Packable Parka Puffer. Many items in this year’s holiday assortment are functional, with temperature-regulating or storage properties, Maas said.

As part of a bigger sweater push this year, Lands’ End also offered 400 pop-up attendees the opportunity to exchange an existing sweater for a CashTouch one. Some people, unaware of the promotion, even turned in a sweater they wore to the pop-up, according to the Lands’ End team. The pop-up had a tote customization bar with exclusive merchandise, like Chicago-themed emblems.

Lands’ End shot its own social content around the pop-up but also invited influencers to the event. While the brand has worked with creators before, it’s funneling more investment into the strategy this holiday season, according to the company. Videos captured at the pop-up are racking up views on TikTok and Instagram; one TikTok post from the creator @aroundchicago garnered nearly 20,000 views.

The Christmas pop-up, as a whole, resonated with a younger clientele, Maas said. “I’ve always been pretty proud of the fact that our new-to-brand [customer] has been 12 to 13 years younger than our existing customer,” she said. Collaborations this year also helped Lands’ End resonate with “new and younger audiences,” CEO Charlie Cole said on an earnings call in September. This summer, a Lands’ End x Wawa tote bag sold out in hours and drove 2.6 billion impressions on social media.

At the pop-up and throughout the holidays, Lands’ End is stressing a “good, better, best” strategy to appeal to shoppers with various budgets, Maas said. Many consumers this season are watching their money due to higher fuel prices and inflation. In a recent National Retail Federation survey, 56% of shoppers said the state of the economy will affect their holiday spending plans. With consumers being so price-conscious right now, “It’s really hard for any retailer to go out there and to have higher prices than anybody else,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said on an October press call.

Lands’ End is offering sales for BFCM, but it’s also emphasizing quality for its price points. At its pop-up, for instance, it played up its CashTouch sweater, which retails for under $100 and sits between its cotton sweaters and cashmere sweaters. The sweater is “outperforming” the company’s plan in terms of demand, Maas said. As a nod to durability, Lands’ End also pointed to its “no iron” technology that it says keeps clothing crisp for 50 washes.

Ultimately, Lands’ End is confident about its holiday offering, especially since last year it had to be more conservative with its assortment due to tariffs, Cole said on the earnings call. “Owning the weather is not just for our heavy downcoats — it is about having fleece and sweaters and owning that transition period, too,” he said. “We are very excited about this back half.”

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