How Celsius doubled down on sports marketing campaigns in 2026

Energy drink brand Celsius is rapidly expanding its footprint across the sports landscape.

The company is increasingly leveraging partnerships with major sports leagues, college athletics and high-profile athletic events to connect with health-conscious consumers. In 2026 alone, Celsius has announced several sponsorships and marketing activations across professional and amateur sporting events.

In August, Celsius also became the official energy drink sponsor of ESPN’s College GameDay. The multi-year partnership kicked off for the 2026 season at major campus stops, with activations including run clubs and tailgates. For its college football NIL (name, image and likeness) integration, Celsius partnered with college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, alongside a collegiate roster that included Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. To close out the year, Celsius is delving deeper into the burgeoning world of Formula 1. The energy drink brand signed British professional driver Jessica Hawkins ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix this month. By aligning its brand with active lifestyles and high-performance athletics, Celsius aims to solidify its position as a better-for-you functional beverage for elite competitors and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Many professional sporting events are sponsored by major hydration or alcohol brands. However, Celsius says its origins as a better-for-you alternative to sugary energy drinks position it as a product that can support fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

Running has also quickly become a focus of Celsius’ sports marketing strategy. Most recently, the brand returned with a Club Celsius pop-up at the New York City Marathon, which included a multi-day takeover in Brooklyn along the race route. Throughout the fall, the brand also sponsored Diplo’s Run Club stops in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. In a related category, fitness events and competitions are a growing marketing opportunity for Celsius. Earlier this year, the brand also became the official global energy drink partner of the fitness competition ATHX Games.

Kyle Watson, CMO of Celsius, told Modern Retail that with the ongoing Live. Fit. Go. campaign at the center of the brand, sports is a natural and effective space for Celsius to show up. The 360 campaign, which targets active consumers, launched in 2025 with TV, paid ads, organic social, out-of-home and experiential activations.

“What differentiates us is the breadth of our presence,” Watson said. “Celsius isn’t defined by a single sport; we’re building meaningful connections across the entire sports landscape.”

That has meant heavy investment across collegiate sports for the past few years, largely through strategic NIL partnerships with athletes across football, basketball and gymnastics. “This year, we took that presence to the next level through our multi-year partnership with ESPN’s College GameDay,” said Watson. Through Celsius Combine, a football-inspired fan event, along with campus run clubs, Watson said the brand is offering immersive experiences that embody the Live. Fit. Go. campaign.

More and more, brands are using sporting events to do official or proximity marketing to capture fan excitement. This has become a popular tactic during big events like the Super Bowl and even college sports tournaments.

Anjali Bal, associate professor of marketing at Babson College, said today’s consumers are highly invested in sporting events, which makes them prime moments for marketing campaigns.

“Adrenaline and psychological responses are high” at these events, Bal said. “When you tie this to team loyalty and the desire to belong, consumers are more open to messaging and brands; they align with their values and their teams.”

That said, Watson said Celsius views its sports strategy as extending beyond traditional sporting events. For example, Watson said, “Through our multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco, one of the most ambitious teams in Formula 1, we’re showing up at key races and connecting with a premium, global audience.” Watson added that Celsius’ Formula 1 presence is another example of how the brand is trying to credibly align with elite athletes and competitors across various disciplines. “Because our product is a drink for athletes, regardless of the sport,” Watson added.

Looking ahead, Watson said Celsius will continue to evolve its sports strategy to reach people more often and in more meaningful ways. “In 2027, consumers can expect even more impactful partnerships with leading teams, elite athletes and high-performance programs, all designed to bring the Live. Fit. Go. mentality to life,” Watson said.