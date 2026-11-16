Saucony sees Europe as a ‘key growth engine’ as it opens more international stores

American athletic brand Saucony is working to own the European running market.

The company, under parent Wolverine Worldwide, opened its first European flagship in London’s Covent Garden last year and will open a new location in Paris next month. Saucony has also held pop-ups around Paris Fashion Week and organized run clubs as it looks to build its profile in Europe. What’s more, under an owned-races strategy, Saucony sponsored the Berlin 10K in June, the London 10K in July and the Shoreditch Half Marathon in September. It will next sponsor the Eiffel Tower 10K in December.

Saucony does not have a flagship in the United States, but in 2027, it will bring its key-city strategy to the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, Chris Hufnagel, Wolverine’s president and CEO, said on an earnings call on Thursday. Under its key-city initiative, Saucony is “building awareness, strengthening affinity and generating brand heat in the global marketplace,” he said.

Saucony, as a whole, is seeing business boom, thanks to its position in performance and lifestyle running. Saucony’s third-quarter revenue jumped 19.4% year over year to $158.9 million, thanks to sales from its website and retailer partners like Dick’s Sporting Goods. Saucony has become the fastest-growing brand under Wolverine Worldwide, outpacing its sibling Merrell, and is celebrating its sixth quarter of double-digit growth in the last seven quarters.

Saucony joins other footwear brands investing in Europe as the U.S. running market becomes increasingly saturated and as U.S. shoppers cut back on discretionary purchases. Hoka, for example, recently opened doors in Berlin, Milan and Chamonix in France. In October, Stefano Caroti, the president of Hoka parent Deckers, said “demand signals remain strong” in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For the first nine months of 2026, Brooks Running grew its business 24% in EMEA, compared to 9% in the Americas. The brand was also ranked No. 1 in Germany in adult performance running footwear, across all price points.

Modern Retail spoke with Cameron Black, vp and gm of Saucony EMEA at Wolverine Worldwide, about the company’s plans for cross-continental growth. The interview below has been edited for length and clarity.

Take me behind your key cities concept.

“In early ’24, we were looking at our business and thinking, ‘OK, how can we really start to ignite momentum in the brand?’ We decided to focus our efforts, our investments [and] our resources, and put over 70% of our marketing budget into London, as a global key city. … Part of that was opening a store in Covent Garden, as well as sponsoring events like the London 10K and the Shoreditch Half, which are Saucony-owned events.

There was a lot of momentum coming out of that. Brand awareness was growing, interest in the brand was accelerating, and it gave us a blueprint and confidence to go to our second global key city. … With the performance of the brand over the last 18 months, we are now at the point where we’re opening a second store, in the Marais. We’re opening it at the perfect time, when the brand is already on fire. Now, we get to create that epicenter for the brand [and] that home for the brand in an amazing location like Paris.”

How will the Paris store differ from the London store?

“It will look quite similar to Covent Garden, but [we] have taken some learnings, especially with Covent Garden being the first-ever store the brand has opened in Europe. … We spent a lot of work on the design for Covent Garden [and] we wanted it to represent the brand well, so we’re finding that same consistency.

But what is different about Paris is that it is a hub for the brand. It is five stories. The bottom two floors are back-of-house, but also toilets and showers. The ground floor has the store, and above that is the community area, which has around 100 lockers and [stations for] coffee. Next to that, on the same floor, is our showroom, which we will be using to present future [product] ranges to customers [and] accounts, as well as activate during Paris Fashion Week. And then, on the top floor, we will have our French-based staff. The teams working across merchandising, marketing, sales and other functions will be sitting right above the store, and we will be able to learn a lot from being so close to the consumer.”

What kind of programming will you hold in the store? What value do you find in community events?

“We place a significant focus [on events]. … We will have someone dedicated to the Paris store, whose entire role is to bring in communities [and] run clubs [and] create events every week. In Covent Garden, we’ve had yoga sessions, we’ve had bedazzle-your-shoe sessions, we’ve had movie nights, talks, runs, launches. So every week, there will be something big in that space.

We see the role of retail as being … an epicenter to be able to engage with the community and really build the brand from a grassroots level. We want to operate at the intersection of running and lifestyle culture [and have] that positioning within run culture. To do that, you need to be engaged and active within the community. The store provides these opportunities for us to do that.”

How will you judge the success of this new Paris store?

“Obviously, with retail, you want to sell shoes, and that is important. We definitely want to do that. But we also want to position the stores in heavy-traffic, key areas within these cities. We want to drive more brand awareness by having the storefront, and we want to drive more engagement. For me, seeing the brand grow in awareness in these key cities, growing in affinity and having strong connections within the communities are really key metrics.”

What is the plan for future stores in Europe, after Paris and London?

“We see Europe as a key growth engine for the brand. We’re very excited about the momentum we’re seeing in Europe. … These stores are pivotal to our key city strategy. London and Paris have been a big investment [and] a big playground for us. We are looking to add more key cities over the coming years. We have already begun activating the brand more in Berlin, and we will be doing [more] in Milan. I hope that in the coming years, we are also able to open up more stores.”

What factors do you look at when choosing a key city?

“[We look at] population, lifestyle, influence, the run culture that exists in those cities, e-commerce traffic, e-commerce shoppers, retail partners that we have across those cities, the current market situation for Saucony in those cities and the potential for the brand to grow, with increased investment.”

Would you say that run culture is contributing to your international growth?

“Running is definitely on the rise. We have always been a brand that’s really connected to run communities. What’s different now is that the run community has evolved, and run crews have emerged as a key driver. Our strategy has been — as in the past — [to] partner with young communities. And now, this includes run crews, more so than ever. Running is booming, and people are finding different ways to connect. … That’s why we have the lockers, the change rooms, the showers, the coffee area. We really want to create these Saucony homes for these groups to participate in.”