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Niles the Crocodile — a six-foot-tall reptile and the face of the footwear brand Crocs — isn’t your typical mascot.

For one, he hatched out of an egg on social media back in August. For another, he communicates via Jibbitz (the accessories on Crocs shoes); his current favorite Jibbitz are the pizza, taco, tape deck and snail. And while he’s only a few months old, Niles is already a staple at the Crocs office, filming antics-filled episodes that have earned him more than 40,000 Instagram followers. Niles also has a playlist called “Swampy Beats” and, as of last week, his own plush doll.

Niles is still finding his sea legs, in some ways — the Crocs team is working on securing him a passport so he can travel globally, executives told Modern Retail — but he’s also emblematic of Crocs’ evolving approach to character IP. Niles has long existed on Crocs shoes, but only as a small icon on the strap. Now, he’s a larger, more permanent fixture at the company, giving Crocs a way to tell stories, engage with fans and raise brand awareness as it gears up for its 25th anniversary in 2027.

“We decided, ‘How about we bring this character off the rivet?'” said Crocs Chief Brand Officer Terence Reilly. “Our fans can fall in love with him, tell us what to do with him and bring him places, and [we can] have him experience the world, almost as a Crocs employee.”

Niles, who has 13 stripes on his front to represent the 13 holes in each Crocs shoe, has become a main character in Crocs’ social-media content. So far, he’s DJ’d at staff meetings, rolled around on the floor in the cafeteria and suggested a springy shoe design. “We use him as a fan ambassador to tell life around the office and just be a normal human being, although he’s a crocodile,” Reilly said.

Quynh Mai, the CEO and founder of creative strategy agency Qulture, said that Niles helps ground people at a time when feeds are filled with “AI slop.” “Niles is a physical character filmed at Crocs HQ with real employees, a little awkward and a little messy, and that’s exactly what makes people stop scrolling,” she told Modern Retail.

On Nov. 17, Niles made his TikTok Shop debut, going live with Reilly to mark the debut of Niles’ new plushie ($29.99). The two even presented a plushie to Doogie Sandtiger, the Guinness World Record holder for the biggest Crocs shoe collection, at 3,569 pairs. (While Niles did not talk, he gesticulated with his claws.)

According to Crocs, more than 80,000 people tuned into the livestream, and Crocs’ TikTok Shop account gained 8,000 new followers. When the livestream “like” button transformed into a Niles icon, the “like” rate doubled, Crocs officials said.

This type of response isn’t surprising to Crocs. In fact, 10 days after Niles hatched, the company received fan mail from a woman in Spain. “When you’re getting fan mail for a character that didn’t exist 15 days ago, from another country, you know you’ve captured hearts,” Reilly said.

Niles fans can expect to see more Niles plush dolls in the years to come, particularly to capture “moods or holidays,” Reilly said. “The collectibles business is certainly something to behold, and our fans have been collecting us, from Jibbitz to all of our collaborations,” he added. “They want one of everything from us, so I think that’s something we’ll look to give them.”

Niles’ popularity coincides with a sort of golden age for mascots. Ellie the Elephant, of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, has a quarter of a million Instagram followers and has inked brand deals with State Farm, Fenty Beauty and Essie. Duolingo’s owl mascot, Duo, transformed into a meme star, inspired a New York City pop-up store and sparked a line of bright-green Crocs. The Pop-Tarts mascots have made a habit of sacrificing themselves on live TV at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Jeremy Ekes, vp of client strategy and service at marketing agency January Digital, told Modern Retail that “nobody has ever wanted to be friends with a logo.” “A mascot gives a brand a face, a mood and a personality people can actually talk to,” he said. And while brand mascots are not new — the Michelin Man launched in 1898 — “what’s changed is the stage,” Ekes said. Mascots are now everywhere: on social media, on TV, at sporting events and at the mall.

For instance, Niles hatched from a three-foot egg that sat in the background of Crocs’ social-media livestreams for months, generating buzz and speculation. “That turned a sales channel into a story people wanted to follow,” Ekes said. Mascots also have staying power, Ekes said. When a brand like Crocs owns a character outright, it can keep using that character for years via episodes, merchandise or licensing deals. Because Niles doesn’t speak, “Crocs can use the same story in India and China without rewriting the script,” Ekes said.

For now, Niles is winning over fans across the U.S., flying to Colorado to link up with the Denver Broncos’ mascot Miles and appearing at D23 in Anaheim, California to celebrate Crocs’ collaborations with Disney. In multiple cities, fans are lining up to meet Niles, and Crocs employees are even changing their LinkedIn photos to pictures with the mascot, Reilly said.

Next year, Crocs lovers can expect to see Niles at even more celebrations as Crocs marks a quarter-century in business. “We’ll see where fans want [Niles] and where they’re eager to have him show up, and he’ll be another way for us to continue surprising and delighting,” Reilly said.

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