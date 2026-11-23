With the permanent relaunch of its Warm Plates menu this month, Sweetgreen is increasingly considering when customers come into its restaurants.

Sweetgreen reported a total revenue of $176 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a 2.1% year-over-year increase. Along with net new locations, Sweetgreen attributed growth to its expanding offerings that cater to diners beyond the lunch hour, like the addition of wraps, warm bowls and plates featuring premium ingredients. Unlike its popular salads, the rotating Sweetgreen Warm Plates menu features dinner-appropriate proteins like salmon and chicken, along with sides such as rice and vegetables. According to the fast casual chain, so far this year, plates have accounted for 18% of entrées at dinner versus 15% at lunch, with roughly one in five suburban orders including a plate.

To promote its growing menu and retain regular customers, Sweetgreen is leaning heavily into experiential marketing.

On November 20, Sweetgreen brought that strategy to life with its “Watch Us Cook” event, a working glass kitchen outside its Union Square restaurant in New York City. The company promoted the event through its social pages and local media that highlights free events. The cooking marathon ran from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with visitors and passersby watching the team cook and sample the new plates, featuring rotisserie-seasoned chicken marinated overnight.

In an interview with Modern Retail, Sweetgreen’s chief commercial officer, Zipporah Allen, broke down the company’s approach to place its “from scratch” food at the center of its marketing. Allen explained that Watch Us Cook builds on similar in-person concepts Sweetgreen has experimented with over the years.

In its early days, the company organized a Sweetlife Festival, and more recently, it sampled its new Wraps with a mobile truck in New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago. “Watch Us Cook is our most transparent activation yet, showing people exactly what goes into the food and how it’s prepared in our nearly 300 restaurants every day,” Allen said. The increase in experiential marketing also comes as the company is increasingly highlighting the quality of its ingredients, especially amid health and wellness crazes like consuming high-protein foods.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired Sweetgreen to bring its scratch-cooking process outside the restaurant and turn it into a live consumer experience?

“So much of what makes Sweetgreen different happens behind the scenes. We’re preparing real food from scratch every day, but that’s not necessarily something our customers get to see or fully appreciate when they’re picking up a meal. We saw an opportunity to change that. Rather than simply talking about our food philosophy, why not bring the kitchen directly to people? It’s a way to make something that’s always been core to our brand distinctiveness more visible, tangible and engaging.”

How does Sweetgreen see the role of physical brand experiences evolve as consumers increasingly discover and interact with restaurants digitally?

“In a world where so much content is consumed through a screen, I would argue that it’s more important than ever for brands to show up in the physical world. We deliver an in-person brand experience every day in our restaurants nationwide with hospitality and high-quality food. What I love about this activation is taking the preparation and cooking from the back of the house and putting it on display for everyone to experience.

There’s an important role for both experiential and traditional marketing. Traditional channels like outdoor, social and digital help us reach people at scale, but food is inherently sensory. You can watch a video of someone cooking, but it’s completely different when you actually see the ingredients being prepared, smell the food and taste the final dish.”

How does this activation fit into Sweetgreen’s broader marketing strategy?

“One of our biggest priorities is expanding the meal occasions that consumers consider us for while reinforcing the quality that goes into our food. We’ve built a strong association with salads and bowls, but there’s an opportunity to introduce people to so much more from Sweetgreen. As we get into the colder months, our Warm Plates platform with our new rotisserie-seasoned chicken offers something warm, hearty and satisfying. Watch Us Cook gives people the opportunity to see what it takes to make our food while reinforcing the culinary credibility that makes Sweetgreen distinct.”

How does Sweetgreen measure the success of an activation like Watch Us Cook? What metrics matter most?

“We look at success through a few different lenses. There’s the immediate engagement of how many people participate and the conversation it generates through media and social. But we also care about the business impact. Are we driving top-of-mind brand salience? Are we seeing more new customers as a result of this campaign? Are we encouraging people to try something different on the menu? Are we reinforcing key brand equities? Ultimately, we want our marketing to do more than create awareness.

Loyalty is built through repeated positive experiences with the brand, not a single event. An activation might introduce someone to Sweetgreen or encourage an existing customer to try something new, but it’s the quality of that meal and the experience that bring the customer back. We think about experiential marketing as one piece of a much bigger relationship with our customers.”