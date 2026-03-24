Brands Briefing: Beyond Yoga looks to stretch its men’s business

Beyond Yoga is staying flexible with product merchandising and marketing as it goes beyond its typical, largely female demographic.

Beyond Yoga first launched men’s in 2020, but has started investing more in men’s clothing in the last year and a half. It now carries men’s products in its core fabrications like Spacedye and LuxeFleece. Beyond Yoga also has a new men’s landing page on its site, and it has placed men’s products at the front of several stores with larger footprints. All of these changes are resulting in “accelerated growth” in men’s purchases, Katie Babineau, chief marketing officer of Beyond Yoga, told Modern Retail.

“[Men’s] is a small, but mighty, and fast-growing category for us,” Babineau said. “We feel the acceleration and the growth rate are really promising based on our investment levels today, and that’s why … we want to be hyper-focused on where we have opportunity to grow the business.” Babineau declined to share revenue for men’s but said the segment is growing year over year.

For Beyond Yoga’s parent company, Levi Strauss & Co., the investment is paying off. Beyond Yoga had a breakout fourth quarter for the period ending Nov. 30, with net revenue up 36.6% year over year. For the entire 2025 fiscal year, Beyond Yoga’s sales were up 15.4%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief financial and growth officer, Harmit Singh, attributed recent growth to Beyond Yoga’s product expansions in areas like men’s, as well as its growing footprint of retail stores.

“We’ve got a men’s assortment today that’s doing really well,” Singh said during a presentation at Citi’s Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 9. “Men have really gravitated to the performance tech. So, I think there’s a lot more there.” In a March 11 presentation at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Singh said the company is “really focused on, ‘OK, here’s how we grow Levi’s, and we’re accelerating growth in Beyond Yoga.'”

Beyond Yoga, which is based in California, was founded in 2005. It is known for its soft fabrics and colorful sets and initially sold products via wholesale channels like fitness studios, as well as online. In 2021, Beyond Yoga was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. for $400 million. It has stores in California, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Over the last two years, in particular, the Beyond Yoga team noticed that women were buying more men’s products alongside their own. The brand then re-examined its product line and started expanding “where it made sense, for [that] buying behavior,” Babineau said. Beyond Yoga ultimately brought men’s into some of its biggest-selling fabric franchises; for the 2025 holiday season, it expanded men’s into outerwear through products like the LuxeFleece Classic Men’s Hoodie ($118).

Beyond Yoga joins other athleisure companies, like Alo Yoga and Lululemon, in boosting its men’s offerings. Still, the industry is growing at a slower pace than in the heyday of the pandemic. Sales of men’s active apparel dropped 1% from February 2025 to February 2026, per Circana. Unit growth, however, was up 3% for that time, driven by sweatshirts and active pants. Circana predicts men’s active apparel will grow for the next three consecutive years.

“Men’s activewear is not going anywhere,” Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel advisor at Circana, told Modern Retail. “If anything, the category is evolving, and the consumer is leading that charge. He has rewritten the rules of getting dressed. The gym, the office, the weekend errand run — he is wearing the same piece for all of it, and he expects it to perform everywhere he goes. That versatility is what keeps this category sticky.”

To that point, Beyond Yoga carries dozens of men’s products, from joggers to jackets to hoodies, that are fit for “the gym, to [school] drop-off, to dinner,” Babineau said. Earlier in March, Beyond Yoga promoted its Fairway Collection for men, including its All in Active Men’s Polo ($88) and Element Men’s Chino Short 7″ ($98). Other newer products include the SoftKnit Men’s Cotton Tee ($58) and the LuxeFleece Men’s Half-Zip Pullover ($128).

“We know all customers want a capsule-based, easy wardrobe for all of their activities,” Babineau said. She mentioned that Beyond Yoga prides itself on its comfortable, versatile pieces for both men and women. “If you think about the name Beyond Yoga, it was always meant to deliver on getting people off the mat and throughout their day,” she said. “It’s about getting you from studio to work to your social activities. … The product team was able to figure out a smart assortment that would resonate with him.”

As it grows its men’s offerings, Beyond Yoga is also updating its marketing playbook. It’s now sending more emails and SMS texts related to men’s products, and it has started integrating men into campaign shoots for occasions like Valentine’s Day. Last summer, Beyond Yoga also ran dedicated social media posts for Father’s Day. More recently, it updated its website experience to have a “men’s” tab. That way, “he has his own path to purchase and feels really incorporated in the brand,” Babineau said.

Beyond Yoga’s latest collection — a limited-edition drop themed around the Spring Equinox — has both men’s and women’s styles, including new cotton tees. Beyond Yoga debuted the collection at an event in Franklin Canyon Park in Beverly Hills on March 21. The event was part of Beyond Yoga’s “Seek Beyond” brand platform and included a concert from Grammy-nominated DJ duo Sofi Tukker, also known as Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld. Hundreds of audience members — both men and women — showed up to the event, which began with a guided hike.

Beyond Yoga is folding its men’s strategy into its physical retail approach, as well. Beyond Yoga is rapidly expanding its store count — it now has 14 stores in the U.S. — and is on track to open more locations this year. With some of its newer stores with larger square footage, Beyond Yoga has tested putting men’s merchandise in the front.

“We’re not known for our men’s collection, so we have work to do to drive awareness around it,” Babineau said. “Part of that was, ‘OK, let’s bring more visibility to the product.’ What we’re seeing is great reviews on some key products that then is bringing repeat purchase behavior.”

Even as Beyond Yoga focuses more on men’s merchandise, it won’t abandon its core customer base of women, the brand emphasized. Many of its marketing shoots include both men and women — including “his and hers” styles — as well as families, friend groups and couples. In December, Beyond Yoga published an Instagram carousel captioned, “Your husband/boyfriend/dad/brother deserves softness too.”

When it comes to the men’s business, “we want to be super intentional,” Babineau said. “We’re not trying to change the brand experience overnight. The way we’re thinking about [men’s] is [through an] integration with her and how they are spending time together.”

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