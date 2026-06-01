Brooklinen has relaunched 80% of its product line in a quest to build a more resilient brand

On Monday, direct-to-consumer home goods company Brooklinen is taking the wraps off its biggest launch of the year. But this launch doesn’t involve an entirely new product.

On Monday, Brooklinen is launching a new version of its luxe sateen sheets, its hero product. In fact, Brooklinen has spent the past year launching new versions of its core products — everything from linen sheets to bath towels. The company has relaunched 80% of its product line so far.

CEO Billy May characterizes this initiative as being critical to Brooklinen’s next chapter of growth and proof that it is evolving with its customers.

“Consumers’ expectations have changed and the competitive dynamics have definitely evolved, and so it was important for us to evolve with our consumers, and obviously that starts at the core with our products,” May said. He said the focus of Brooklinen’s next chapter, which he is calling Brooklinen 2.0, is to “to build a stronger, more resilient and more relevant brand.”

Direct-to-consumer brands have had a rough go of it lately. Some of the most notable venture-backed players from the 2010s have succumbed to lackluster outcomes as their market share has declined. Everlane recently sold to Shein — reportedly, as it was losing money — and Allbirds, once valued at $4 billion, sold its assets to American Exchange Group for $39 million.

Brooklinen, founded in 2014, was a pioneer in harnessing digital growth tactics to build a direct-to-consumer brand in the bedding space — it launched via Kickstarter and acquired many of its early customers through Facebook ads. Inc. reported last year that the company does around $200 million in revenue. May, who became CEO in 2023, declined to share last year’s revenue growth, but he said the company is profitable and has not had to raise a new round of capital recently.

“We’re very focused on profitable growth and fueling areas of investment that we believe differentiate us as a brand,” he said.

And relaunching products is an initiative that May views as critical to the company’s next chapter. The idea is that it’s a way to prove that Brooklinen is acting on customer feedback, that it is “taking something that consumers already loved and making it better.”

Brooklinen has sold 1 million of its luxe sateen sheets to date.

For the new version of the sheets, which Brooklinen is internally calling Luxe 2.0, the company developed a proprietary construction, ultimately going through about 37 different product iterations. It created a proprietary finish to make it more of a “low-shine” sheet. It also “increased the weight of the product through the weave to give it a stronger and longer-lasting construction,” May said.

May said the positive customer feedback Brooklinen consistently gets about the luxe sateen sheets is how soft they are and how they get softer with every wash. So those were qualities Brooklinen wanted to build upon with the new version.

To promote the relaunch, Brooklinen is running a new brand campaign called “So $@!&ing Soft” that will involve a variety of search, social, influencer, PR and retention marketing tactics. Influencer Quenlin Blackwell, who has more than 4 million followers on Instagram, will be the face of the Luxe 2.0 relaunch. Brooklinen is also partnering with Architectural Digest on articles and video content that will live on both brands’ social pages.

“[This campaign] has a full focus from all of our marketing tactics and budget arsenal,” May said, to spread awareness that Brooklinen has improved one of its most popular products.

The idea of building deeper trust with consumers and finding new ways to communicate what makes a brand’s product different or better is one that executives at other digitally native startups have echoed in recent conversations. That especially includes those that, like Brooklinen, are trying to figure out what their next chapter looks like after 10-plus years in business.

“We’re at an inflection point, with AI, platforms like ChatGPT and communities like Reddit reshaping how trust is built and how decisions are made,” Amina Pasha, chief marketing officer at Thrive Market, recently told Modern Retail. “The consumer bar has never been higher.”

Brooklinen says that among the products it has already relaunched, the return rate is down slightly. Specifically with linen sheets — the first product it relaunched over a year ago — it is still seeing double-digit growth, a stat that Brooklinen hopes will bode well for Luxe 2.0.

“It wasn’t, you know, an initial pop — we’ve seen it build over time,” May said.