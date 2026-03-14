Modern Retail Podcast: What’s in and out in food and beverage for 2026
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In this episode of the Modern Retail Podcast, special projects editor Melissa Daniels and senior reporter Gabriela Barkho discuss their favorite food and beverage trends of 2026. Fresh off Expo West, the episode’s discussion revolves around what is considered “in” and what’s “out” across categories. Protein sod and functional coffee remain hot items. Meanwhile, the noise against seed oils continues to grow in the better-for-you space, with brands boasting products made with alternatives like beef tallow and avocado oil.
The emerging trends in 2026 include:
- High-protein and “fibermaxxing” across nearly all food and drink categories.
- An all-in-one approach to routines, such as combining a daily creatine dose with morning coffee, often in portable packaging.
- The MAHA movement’s growing influence on trends in food, beverage and wellness is only growing in 2026.