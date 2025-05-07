In the ‘MAHA’ era, brands are under a microscope as consumers more closely scrutinize what goes into food and beverages

No food and beverage brand is safe these days from the social media criticism of self-fashioned nutrition experts.

As the “Make America Healthy Again” movement rises in popularity, consumers are scrutinizing ingredients more than ever before. And brands can’t predict exactly when or how they will find themselves under a microscope.

Take a saga that played out last year involving brands that sell chickpea pasta, like Barilla and Banza. A nonprofit group called Moms Across America sent 46 samples of gluten-free foods to a lab to be tested for glyphosate, pesticides, minerals and gluten. The report claimed that Banza chickpea pasta had the highest level of glyphosate, which is one of the most widely-used herbicides globally. The report also claimed that some studies have shown a correlation between the increase of Celiac disease and the increase of glyphosate on crops. Some pro-organic nutritionists were quick to go to social media and decry these chickpea pastas as “pesticide-filled.” Then, a backlash to the backlash took off, with food scientists and nutritionists citing studies showing the importance of glyphosate use in agriculture.

And Banza itself published a letter explaining to customers explaining the situation. “We want to address some recent social media conversations about glyphosate levels in our pasta,” the letter stated. “Glyphosate is the most commonly used herbicide in the world and trace amounts can be found in nearly all foods — from fruits and vegetables to corn, nuts and beans. It can even show up in organic foods.”

The letter went on to explain how Banza tested glyphosate levels in its own products. “A recent social media post claimed our pasta contained a certain glyphosate level. Although the claimed level is below U.S. and E.U. government standards, we commissioned our own independent testing with a publicly traded laboratory that is a world leader in food product testing. This lab analyzed the exact same lot referenced in the social media post, using proper methodologies on cooked finished product. The results showed 0.1 parts per million, which is 97% below what was claimed in the social media post.”

This discourse is just one example of how brands can suddenly get inundated by customers on social media expressing outrage over what exactly goes into a chickpea pasta, an oat milk, an electrolyte mix or a protein bar. This type of criticism is particularly levied at better-for-you products that claim to have cleaner nutritional panels than their conventional counterparts.

Sometimes, it involves customers being concerned about a recent report showing that traces of minerals or pesticides showed up in a product without further context. In other cases, executives at emerging brands say they are constantly being asked about everything from the type of sweeteners they use to why they can’t just swap out seed oils. Health claims generally are also being more closely interrogated, as Poppi’s lawsuit over its gut health benefits claims showed. As such, companies are trying to prepare as much as possible to get ahead of these concerns, both from customers and the CPG industry. But it can feel like a never-ending battle.

Peter Rahal, the founder of protein bar startup David, said the nutrition discourse within the CPG space has become “more emotional than intellectual,” thanks to burgeoning echo chambers on platforms like LinkedIn and X. “What happens is that people point to studies and it becomes a knife fight of ‘Here’s a study and here’s a study,’” Rahal said.

‘We have nothing to hide’

There are a few different ways brands are trying to get ahead of the issue. Some companies are leaning into ingredient transparency by building it into their branding. Lexington Bakes, which launched in 2022, is one such company. Lexington Bakes lists the ingredients of its cookies and brownies by featuring the brand partners used. On its website, Lexington Bakes goes into detail by listing the sources of its flour, chocolate and sugar in its baked goods. Examples include the logos of Bob’s Red Mill and Wholesome Sweets on the packaging.

Other founders are trying to get ahead of the issue by responding more directly to customer concerns on social media platforms. One buzzy brand that has been fielding inquiries over its ingredients is David Protein. Its bars contain 28 grams of protein, zero of sugar and 150 calories, and boast a 75% protein-to-calories ratio that is one of the brand’s biggest differentiators. The brand launched last September through its DTC website, and Amazon and TikTok Shop. It’s currently expanding regionally in retail and chains like The Vitamin Shoppe.

Since its unveiling, David has been under scrutiny for its ingredient panel, specifically over the company’s use of EPG or modified plant fats. In turn, Rahal has been personally addressing people’s concerns. In a recent post on X regarding EPG, he said, “We use a non-digestible fat to create the mouthfeel of fat without the calories. It’s how you make processed food better, not worse.”

“We have nothing to hide. I think that responsiveness and being open is important,” Rahal told Modern Retail. “You can’t be silent because then people presume guilt.”

And he thinks that some of the criticism comes with the territory of being a new, buzzy startup in a space. “When you’re disrupting and no one really can compete with you, that’s a recipe for what I call haters,” he added.

When it comes to addressing these concerns, Rahal said David is positioned as “a tool on top of a well-balanced diet. We’re not saying only eat processed food only.” He added that, “I try to use logic and point to the bigger problem of overconsumption of calories, whether it’s through seed oils or beef tallow.” But sometimes, he acknowledged, there’s no changing of people’s minds.

‘You just have to be honest’

Since launch, some customers have asked about David’s use of seed oils, to which Rahal pointed to studies showing that seed oils are not inherently toxic. He said David also gets inquiries from people who are concerned about processed food generally and want to primarily eat whole real foods. A third popular inquiry, Rahal said, is over the use of high-intensity sweeteners and sugar substitutes. “These have done more to reduce the obesity epidemic than anything else,” he said.

David’s use of EPG has largely come under fire by the anti-seed oil crowd. A recent viral LinkedIn post pointed to EPG as the reason for David’s macros being “too good to be true.” But according to the company, “there is no digestible seed oil in David.” The company’s website states that, “The raw material for EPG prior to its processing is rapeseed oil. Prior to use in David, the rapeseed oil is converted from a polyunsaturated fat to a saturated fat, and then further handled to become indigestible by humans.”

Still, the increasing demand for products that are completely free of seed oils is prompting many companies to address what oils they use. This week, the Seed Oil Free Alliance announced a program that helps customers filter Seed Oil Free Certified products, brands and restaurants.

Califia Farms, which makes plant-based milks and creamers, says it consistently receives inquiries from customers over sweeteners and oils through its consumer care portals. To cater to this cohort this year the company is growing its Simple & Organic line, which is made without gums or oils.

“Transparency is more important than ever as consumers expect brands to not just be products on a shelf, but to also fit into their evolving lifestyles,” said Suzanne Ginestro, CMO at Califia Farms.

These days, she said, people can look up just about anything online. This has catapulted apps like Yuka, which warns users of harmful ingredients in scanned products. “So we want to make sure we are there for them with quick and accurate answers so they can make the right choices for their homes.” It’s why the company employs a dedicated consumer care team that answers each inquiry personally. “Seed oils and gums are hot topics right now, so we continuously discuss the latest research and studies with our internal R&D team, as well as external experts like nutritionists and doctors in culinary medicine.”

Like other brands that are launching seed oil-free products, Califia points these customers to its range of conventional and organic lines “that fit their lifestyle needs most.”

Ideally, addressing people’s issues with ingredients is done without a marketing spin. “You just have to be honest,” he said. “One of our approaches with our customers is to just talk to them like humans and not talk down.”

There is a balance to strike when trying to appease preferences while building a brand.

“With David, our position is the facts and evidence and being really pragmatic about nutrition,” Rahal said, adding that people want direct communication more than ever. “I think it’s about having a strong vision and a point of view and not changing what you’re doing if the wind blows.”