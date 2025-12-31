The Modern Retail guide to what’s in and what’s out in 2026
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at which trends are poised to shape 2026.
It felt like you couldn’t spend a week in 2025 without reading about AI or a new protein bar startup. And while some of these trends are expected to continue into 2026, there are some that we hope stay in 2025. (We’re looking at you, Dubai chocolate).
To help brand executives navigate the increasingly rapid trend cycle, Modern Retail put together a list of what will be in and out in the year to come. AI will continue reshaping where customers discover products, and an increased focus on value and quality will reshape which brands and platforms shoppers gravitate to. Below is our list — you can check out past lists here and here.