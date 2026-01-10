Modern Retail Podcast: What’s in and out in wellness for 2026

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

Kicking off the new year, the Modern Retail Podcast is delving into all things wellness.

This week, senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by Rachel Hirsch, founder and managing partner of Wellness Growth Ventures, which has backed brands like BelliWelli and Cure Hydration. Together, they predict what’s on trend and what’s on its way out, when it comes to health and wellness. The categories discussed include food and beverage, beauty, and fitness.

The emerging themes in 2026 include: