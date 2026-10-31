What constitutes a wellness brand?

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From oral care to shower filters, many categories are bleeding over into the so-called wellness space.

That begs the question: What exactly constitutes a wellness product?

This episode of the Modern Retail Podcast explores the blurring boundaries of the health and wellness market. To discuss this phenomenon, host Gabi Barkho is joined by Glossy West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack and Rachel Hirsch, founder and managing partner at Wellness Growth Ventures, which has invested in brands like BelliWelli and Flaus.

The episode breaks down the definition of a wellness product as the category increasingly intersects with food, beverage, beauty and even home gadgets. The panel also delves into growth areas and trends to watch, including hormone health, oral care, gummy supplements and GLP-1 support, highlighting how major retailers and brands are adapting to this convergence.

This episode dives into: