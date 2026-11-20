Walmart’s latest earnings show its value equation continues to shift from just low prices to also high-speed convenience.

The big-box giant has leaned on store-fulfilled pickup and delivery to drive e-commerce growth, scaled up drone delivery partnerships that deliver in under 30 minutes, expanded last-mile logistics through GoLocal and Spark Driver, and invested in fulfillment and supply chain tech to keep shoppers locked into its ecosystem and Walmart+ membership.

For years, Walmart has won on cost, and last quarter, it unfurled thousands of price rollbacks subsidized by tariff refunds. Its share gains in groceries this quarter were some of the highest in three years, reflecting perceived value as cash-strapped consumers traded down. But as the retailer shows payoff from its e-commerce operations, its new membership bundle combining Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus for a lower combined cost, launched October 20, appeals to shoppers who can pay for efficiency.

“Speed is becoming increasingly important for our business, and it’s a competitive advantage for us,” Walmart U.S. President and Chief Executive Officer David Guggina said on the earnings call for its third quarter ending October 31.

This quarter, deliveries fulfilled by Walmart’s U.S. stores increased by over 40% year over year, while expedited deliveries increased by over 50%. Walmart offers a few tiers of delivery speeds, including a 30-minute tier, one-hour Express delivery and on-demand delivery within approximately three hours.

“E-commerce in the U.S. is driving all the comp numbers,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData said in a note. “It’s the main arena in which Walmart is winning new customers — especially higher-income ones.”



The company delivered solid growth across the board in its third quarter, including a 5.2% increase in revenue and a 2.9% increase in comparable sales year over year. But its e-commerce sales, which grew 23% year over year, were a particular bright spot.

“Had they not had that success, Walmart would have had really bad results today because their core consumer would have been really pressured by inflation,” Thomas Paulson of Advan Research said in a post-earnings interview.

The company boasted on its earnings call about its ability to reach 96% of U.S. households in less than three hours, and its extensive fulfillment network gives it an edge Costco, whose membership-based proposition — which offers, at most, same-day delivery — can’t match, according to Michael Lebhar, who works with hundreds of Walmart suppliers.



Walmart President and CEO John Furner maintains consumers are willing to trade price for more convenience. But the trend is more prominent among affluent consumers, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

“That collection of merchandise and convenience has allowed Walmart for the first time in its history to achieve a goal, which was to connect with higher-income households,” Paulson said.

