Target’s third-quarter earnings, released on Wednesday, gave investors confidence that it’s finding its footing under CEO Michael Fiddelke, who stepped into the role in February. Its comparable sales grew 5.6% in the quarter, led by comparable traffic growth of 5%.

But analysts’ praise for the retailer’s performance has come with caveats. As stated by Bryan Gildenberg, founder and CEO of Confluencer Commerce and longtime retail consultant, Target had a “really bad 2025.” Stacked against 2024, which is a more telling comparison, the company saw 2.9% comparable sales growth, up from 1.9% in the second quarter.

“That’s better and not bad,” he said. ”But in an inflationary environment, 2.9% comps aren’t going to put you in the retail hall of fame.”

Gildenberg owed store traffic’s major role in boosting Target’s comp sales to its success in the food category.

“In their journey to fix things, Target seems to have fixed food a little bit faster than they have fixed apparel,” he said. “And when you unpack the algebra, you have a store that’s getting more frequent trips, but not necessarily bigger baskets.”

Target’s food and beverage sales grew nearly 7% year over year. Beauty was another bright spot, growing more than 9% as it introduced 90 new brands as part of its development of Target Beauty Studio, following its Ulta shop-in-shop era.

Target executives acknowledged the company’s struggles in fashion, as well as in home. Cara Sylvester, Target’s evp and chief merchandising officer, called the company’s challenges in apparel “more significant.” The assortment and value proposition had become “too complex,” she said, and there were inconsistencies across fit, fabric and quality. As such, Target has made leadership changes in the category, she said, as well as reduced style counts and prices “on hundreds of items.”

Modern Retail dug into Target’s numbers, updates and direction with Gildenberg shortly after the earnings call. Highlights from the conversation, edited for length and clarity, are below.

Why is food working for Target?

“Target’s draw is the brand promise of Target, and Target’s challenges are when they confuse people on their brand promise through a variety of things or they don’t execute on the brand promise. Right now, their proposition in food is getting closer to reflecting the classic ‘expect more, pay less’ value proposition that’s at the heart of Target; they’ve done a really nice job, in particular, on … I don’t know if “expect more,” but “expect different” in food. They have moved away from trying to be a, kind of, boring version of a grocery store to putting extra energy into finding newer, more innovative products in food. And, as they talked about [on the earnings call], they [introduced] about 2,000 items in food [in the latest quarter]. Their food private label, in particular — Good & Gather — is a good brand for them. They do a nice job of just branding basic commodities, putting them in nice packaging and getting a better margin out of that. And that’s a good thing to do. So, I think they have a food proposition that makes more sense within the context of their brand today, and consumers seem to be rewarding that.”

Who would you say are Target’s competitors in grocery?

“In food, it’s everybody — everybody sells food, right? I know everybody likes to throw Target and Walmart into a death match, but if you look at their footprints and their guests, an overwhelming percentage of Target’s business comes from states where Walmart’s not as densely saturated. [For example] Walmart’s not Target’s competition in California, and California is like a quarter of Target’s business. When you roll up your sleeves and look at it, what they’re competing with is the regional grocers — mostly the Kroger and Albertsons chains — which are a big deal in a lot of the markets they’re in, whether that’s California, whether that’s Florida, whether that’s Texas. Walmart’s a secondary competitor, particularly in Texas, which is another big area for them.

But then the other retailer they’re always kind of sitting very close to in food, in terms of where their guest is and where other retail members are, is Costco. … I wouldn’t suggest that Target’s beating Costco in food. But my personal philosophy is that, a long time ago — instead of a destination supermarket — Target should have thought of itself as a complementary trip for somebody who buys their groceries at Costco. And that’s where cool brands make sense, because they’re not the kind of thing Costco is necessarily going to sell.

A retailer that did a really good job of that is Trader Joe’s. Costco and Trader Joe’s are one of the most symbiotic relationships in American retail. When you put those two stores together, they both grow faster than they would if one of them isn’t there. Being a secondary trip to Costco is a really smart place for Target to play, rather than trying to be an underperishable, smaller, slightly more expensive version of Walmart, which never made any sense.

I think it’s always hard for a retailer that sells food to not get seduced by the frequency of it and to try to lean into that — and to say people buy food more often than they buy T-shirts, so we’re going to use food as the traffic driver and get them to buy a T-shirt. The problem is that getting food to be the traffic driver involves being a completely different retailer than what [Target] is.”

Target’s grocery section is exciting for customers now, with 2,000 new food items. Is the recent traction sustainable?

“A one-time reset is going to generate a more visceral reaction from Target’s guests than incremental changes along the way. So, I think it’s good. There is something about being known for having new stuff that creates a mission in the mind of the shopper that I’m going there for some sort of treasure hunt — and there are a variety of retailers that are pretty good at it. Costco is really good at it. Aldi is really good at it. TJ Maxx is really good at it. Where Target’s going to win in groceries is where they can get Mom’s head up from the shopping list to start to look around.”

Why is the beauty business up?

“Target has so far moved 600 stores out of the Ulta setup into some variation of their Beauty Studio layout. The Target-Ulta combination started to get kind of weird toward the end. The way I explain it is: It’s kind of like playing an F and an F-sharp on a piano — they seem really close together, but they don’t sound real good when you play them at the same time. The retailers are a bit too similar to occupy the same space. So, I think getting Ulta out of Target actually helps Target a fair amount, in terms of, one, having a bit more space to define beauty as a destination for them, which makes sense, and, two, giving them a bit more freedom. There were some brands they couldn’t sell because they were being sold at Ulta. It also gives them a bit more room to play with. If you look at their reset beauty set, it’s really heavy on Korean brands, brands that are really popular on TikTok. .. The expanded space hasn’t gone to more Maybelline [type of brands], right? It’s going to distinctive, unique products. They’re going to have to balance it, because some of that stuff won’t sell; they’ve got to get good at rotating. But rotational merchandising suits Target better than selling the same thing over and over again. They’re a fashion retailer. When they start to behave more like a fashion retailer, Target behaves more like its DNA and its wiring, and so I think that’s good for them.”

In your opinion, did the earnings communicate that the company is in good hands with Fiddelke?

“Next year will be the tell — and I think [they were] really good on the earnings call about owning some of the areas where [the company is] still falling short. They talked a little bit about home and how that’s going to be a multi-year journey for them. Target has to figure out a strategy. They haven’t really reinvented their home approach since Home Goods took over the world. And Home Goods is a really big competitive problem for Target because it just completely took their lane.

And with women’s apparel, they’ve got some work to do, right? The one [apparel] line I really liked for them roughly this reporting period was that collab they did with Olivia Culpo, Picolette for kids. The positioning on that was really smart. I think they are figuring out that a lot of the challenge they have is that dupe culture has become such a big part of fashion today, and there are so many people doing “expect more, pay less” — notably Quince, which is more than a billion-dollar business. Target has to figure out what their positioning is between fast fashion, dupe fashion and thrifted fashion. Those are the three things that have happened in pay-less fashion since Target really revamped their proposition. What I liked about the Picolette line is that it was just better-styled Quince, right? They took the Quince price points, added slightly more stylistic detail and made it a little more fashionable. That was the most encouraging thing I saw from Target last quarter. There’s an idea in there about what their job is going to be in the fashion industry, and that’s what Target needs to redefine.”

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