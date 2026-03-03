Maternity brand Ingrid & Isabel launches first Walmart line after 20 years in business



Ingrid & Isabel, one of the most recognized maternity brands in the U.S., is launching at Walmart as it looks to expand its share among price-conscious millennial and Gen-Z moms-to-be.

The privately held company has a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site and sells through retailers including Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters’ rental service, Nuuly. It’s also sold on Amazon and has sold a Target-exclusive line called Isabel Maternity since 2017. The company describes itself as the largest maternity retail group in the U.S. and was founded more than 20 years ago.

But this is the first time it has teamed up with Walmart, launching in 3,800 stores and Walmart.com.

The new brand is dubbed “For Every Belly” and includes essentials like leggings, layering tees and tanks, and denim, plus jumpsuits, dresses and intimates. Prices range from $10-$30, less than half the price of its signature DTC line.

Head of brand Molly Bellar told Modern Retail that the company is looking to serve moms-to-be at every price point. And while For Every Belly will exclusively be sold at Walmart, it draws on the company’s learnings from more than 20 years in maternity wear, Bellar said. The company also has 20 patents for adjustable construction and built-in support that help fuel its design process.

“We call them our essentials, and we absolutely stand by them, and then there’s fashion on top of it,” she said. “You can walk in and look at a full solution, from a dress to denim to the leggings and tank tops that support you and feel really good.”

Beyond the company’s own growth, the launch points to how specialty brands, like those focused on maternity wear, are looking to scale into new omnichannel opportunities. Maternity-specific stores have all but disappeared in recent years, while brands are opting to go to big boxes or department stores. Motherhood Maternity, a one-time mall staple, closed all its stores in 2020 before becoming Kohl’s exclusive maternity line in 2024. Seraphine filed for Chapter 7 and shut all its stores in August 2025 — it recently relaunched as a brand under the U.K. department store Next. Hatch, which sells elevated maternity pieces at premium price points, operates two New York City stores but sells more broadly in department stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom, and distributes wholesale through Faire.

Whitney Hudson, head of enterprise sales at omnichannel marketing platform Brij, said that direct-to-consumer brands that make the leap to wholesale are presented with new opportunities to capture more customers and better understand who they are. The biggest challenge often becomes landing with a splash, she said.

“You may have a small amount of shelf space or rack space that you need to use to prove to the retailer that you’re going to be successful with them,” she said. “Being able to make that splash is extremely, extremely important.”

Promoting the launch on social media and to existing customers can help drive early traffic, as can thinking about ways to make the in-store display pop to potential shoppers, Hudson said.

After going live, Hudson said brands should consider ways to capture point-of-sale or post-purchase data. Especially with the time-limited window of pregnancy, Hudson said, opportunities like giveaways, sweepstakes and launches can help capture customers’ data early to be leveraged while they’re still target customers.

“Can you work with Walmart to get that customer data on who that is, so you can email her or use retail media to reach her when she’s postpartum?” she said. “In so many cases, you have massive blind spots as you shift into omni. But being able to understand that consumer is now table stakes for your marketing strategies moving forward.”

For Ingrid & Isabel, tapping Walmart shoppers is an opportunity to capture a bigger share of the maternity market. Bellar from Ingrid & Isabel said the new For Every Belly line will help the company reach more shoppers at a mass scale and price point who may not be able to afford the signature direct-to-consumer line.

“We have the opportunity to be in more women’s hands and to help more women feel comfortable in their bodies throughout pregnancy, which is really exciting,” she said.