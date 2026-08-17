Baggallini turns to new collections and its first pop-up to acquire Gen Z shoppers

Women’s bag brand Baggallini is branching out this year to win over new customers in two crucial cohorts: millennials and Gen Z.

The company, which is best known for its interlocking anti-theft bags, is introducing more products designed for the woman on the go. Its new active collection, BG Active, has a sleeker profile and uses more lightweight materials designed to take its wearer from yoga classes to coffee runs. Meanwhile, Baggallini’s newer Jet Set collection and Manhattan collection appeal to a more premium customer looking for a polished look. The brand is also holding its first-ever pop-up in Montauk through Sept. 5 — a move that has already brought in younger shoppers.

Baggallini was founded in 1995 by two travel agents looking to create organized, well-designed bags and accessories. The brand’s biggest focus is “removing friction from her day,” said Vice President of Marketing Lydia Feniger. Today, the company largely appeals to millennial moms and is “targeting expanding our reach within the segment,” Feniger said. At the same time, it’s looking to court young people who may want to use its bags for everything from fitness to concert-going to commuting.

“Women’s lives are becoming increasingly more complex,” Feniger told Modern Retail. “She’s managing more than ever before and is really looking for solutions to help simplify her day, and that’s where Baggallini fits in. … We are really expanding how we show up as a brand and our use cases beyond just travel, and we’re continuing to elevate our assortment.”

Millennial moms, or those born between 1981 and 1996, are Baggallini’s core audience. They demonstrate a “clear demand for our products,” Feniger said, and appreciate the brand’s “sweet spot between function and fashion.” “Millennial moms are managing so much,” Feniger said. “We’re focused on her, but we don’t want to limit ourselves just to her.” The brand is now turning to new collections and marketing tactics to widen its reach among people in their twenties, thirties and forties.

Baggallini, which says it has enjoyed a 33% compound annual growth rate since 2021, has three core collections today. Its biggest growth driver is its Securtex anti-theft bags, which were initially designed for women traveling alone who want to avoid pickpockets. Its Manhattan collection — which launched in early 2026 — is its fastest-growing collection, with elevated hardware. And its everyday collection, Modern Everywhere, racks up $1 million in sales each year.

Baggallini’s products are available on its own website, on Amazon, and through retail partners including Dillard’s, Von Maur, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. In 2018, the brand set up a store at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. R.G. Barry, the parent of the slipper brand Dearfoams, acquired Baggallini for $33.8 million in 2011.

Image via Baggallini

This year, Baggallini is focused on capturing a new customer, while still meeting the needs of its current ones, Feniger said. One way it has done this is through its new pop-up, which opened June 18 and is in coordination with Jade Space Studio. There, Baggallini has shown off its latest merchandise, offered workout classes, and installed a custom charm bar and spritz cart.

It’s the company’s first go-around with experiential retail, and something Baggallini views as a complement to its existing DTC and wholesale businesses. At the pop-up, people can touch and feel products in a way that’s sometimes hard to communicate online or on a retail shelf, Feniger said. At the same time, they can take part in programming and get to know other Baggallini customers and employees.

“It’s been great for us to learn what consumers are responding to, what product lines are resonating with them the most and what features they might like to see in future bags,” Feniger said. In fact, the charms have been so popular that Baggallini is now considering adding them to its assortment permanently.

While the pop-up still has a month to go, so far, it’s bringing in a new clientele. “We’ve seen success and demand with the Gen Z customer,” Feniger said. “It’s definitely a younger consumer than we’re typically used to, and a more wellness-focused consumer, which has been great for us.” Feniger shared that Baggallini is open to holding future pop-ups but will likely also explore shop-in-shops.

Baggallini is also relying on other marketing tools to grow its audience. In April, Baggallini partnered with Coachella-bound influencers around its anti-theft bags. In September, it will throw an event with a soon-to-be-announced celebrity trainer and fitness influencer. And in January, Baggallini started collecting VIP signups for certain styles exclusive to its DTC website. Customers who enter their emails ahead of time can get early access to those products.

The VIP program has “a lot of momentum,” Feniger said. “We go out to our top customers, but we also have expanded it just to anyone who is curious or interested,” she explained. “We don’t want to limit ourselves just to our existing customer.”

The brand is betting on newer merchandise to grow its customer count, too. The BG Active collection, which launched this month, introduces new styles of fan-favorite franchises, like the Swift Essential Tote and the Setwave Weekender. The bags have a more athletic look and contain a pocket for a water bottle, as opposed to a laptop. Meanwhile, the Jet Set collection, which launched in June, is a more premium anti-theft offering. Two of its styles sold out within the first two weeks of launch, per the brand.

All in all, Baggallini is “expanding into more moments” for its customer base, Feniger said. “[We want to] expose a new audience to Baggallini and help her understand how it could support her in her daily life.”