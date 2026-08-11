TikTok Shop is increasingly attracting brands selling high-ticket items

As consumers grow more comfortable making larger, higher-consideration purchases on TikTok Shop, brands are rethinking how they merchandise, market and fulfill their large-ticket products.

More customers are buying products like comforters, LED face masks and even above-ground pools through TikTok Shop. This shift, driven by enhanced logistics and a growing consumer trust in the platform’s reliability, marks a significant evolution in social commerce.

The growth of several homeware brands on TikTok Shop signals that the channel is becoming more than an impulse buy platform, largely associated with fashion, beauty and wellness. Still, there are logistical improvements to be made as larger brands get on the platform.

From a place to discover products to a place to check out

DTC sleep brand Mellow Sleep launched on TikTok Shop in fall 2025, just months after launching the brand. The brand sells products like its best-selling CloudAlign pillow, which retails for $50, and MarshMellow comforter, which starts at $85.

Founder Chad Keller said that “we didn’t set out aiming to become a ‘TikTok brand.’ He initially viewed TikTok Shop “as an opportunity to build a consumer brand through authentic creator content and community trust.”

Keller said that the launch of bigger brands on TikTok Shop, such as Pacsun and Skims, has helped add credibility to the marketplace.

Nearly a year since launch, Mellow Sleep has earned more than 50,000 reviews from organic creators and over 20,000 five-star customer reviews, the company says. The brand’s CloudAlign pillow and MarshMellow comforter have held the top spot in their respective TikTok Shop categories since launching.

“If you have a great product that your creators believe in and consumers respond well to, the channel kind of manages itself,” he said. Keller pointed to one of the brand’s enthusiastic TikTok creators, who in the past 10 months went from generating $80,000 a month in GMV to $1.5 million a month.

Since Mellow Sleep launched on TikTok Shop, Keller said there have been improvements that helped brands selling bulky or higher-ticket items thrive. For example, he said the platform is providing early adopter brands like Mellow Sleep with more direct rep support, something that’s become harder to come by on Meta.

Keller added that since Fulfilled by TikTok (FBT) is still in its infancy, the experience is still somewhat choppy as TikTok improves logistics.

TikTok’s delivery window, which requires domestic orders to be dispatched within two business days, isn’t always feasible for smaller brands shipping bulky products, he said. As such, the company still fulfills some orders internally and others through FBT, based on the customer’s location.

“I would also like to see the fees within TikTok Shop become more streamlined, especially as brands delve deeper into FBT,” Keller said. “But it seems TikTok is willing to work with brands and actually take feedback to change things.”

Improving logistics

Spreetail, a multi-brand seller and fulfillment partner on TikTok, has also experienced major TikTok Shop sales growth in the past year. The company works with brands specializing in home categories such as outdoor furniture and lawn and garden.

Amit Dodeja, CMO at Spreetail, partly attributed this to consumers becoming more comfortable purchasing through TikTok Shop since its launch, and not just using it as a discovery channel. “Consumers feel TikTok Shop is far more trustworthy given that the marketplace has matured over time,” he said. “In the early days, there is always going to be a bit of skepticism.”

Dodeja said among the brands Spreetail works with, sales of above-ground pools and spas have grown 125% year-over-year, representing 5X the growth of other marketplaces. The pools roughly start at $150, while saunas start at around $2,000. “Other bulky, delivery-heavy categories like outdoor furniture and lawn & garden are posting triple-digit year-over-year growth,” Dodeja said – at 275% and nearly 150%, respectively.

“Our price points are probably four to five times higher than the average price point on TikTok Shop, and that continues to do well for us,” Dodeja added.

Dodeja said another element that’s helping Spreetail grow on the platform is that creator content is bigger than ever when it comes to users making purchase decisions.

“The visual nature of TikTok is actually helping a lot of consumers understand what these products are,” he said. That’s especially true in categories that require more research, such as furniture, decor and backyard items like saunas and pools.

Spreetail currently fulfills its own orders on TikTok Shop, Dodeja said, due to the company’s experience in logistics.

“The biggest thing we’ve seen change in the past year is delivery speeds,” Dodeja said. Earlier this year, the company worked with TikTok to shrink its delivery windows from five days down to two days.

“The next piece of the puzzle for us is doing things at scale and being able to manage multiple brands across TikTok,” Dodeja said.

With that, Spreetail is focusing on creating deeper relationships with the right creators, providing effective content briefs and figuring out the right commission rates and sampling strategy to make TikTok Shop a worthwhile marketplace.

Indeed, there is mounting evidence that TikTok users are willing to actually check out on the platform.

Envision Horizons, a full-service Amazon agency, recently commissioned a study of just over 1,030 people and found that 51% of them have bought a luxury item on TikTok Shop (defined as an item that costs $100 or more).

Laura Meyer, founder and CEO of Envision Horizons, said that she has gotten more questions from her clients this year about whether they should be on TikTok Shop.

“If you have a really inexpensive product or you have a really expensive product, product seeding is very tricky,” she said.

Meyer said that, for example, a brand selling a $500 LED facial device has to be “extremely selective in making sure those partners or those creators are actually going to post about that.”

She said building out a network of affiliates is similar to how venture capitalists may approach investing in startups, in the sense that only 5-10% of their portfolio — or in this case, affiliates — may produce “hits.”

Brands that sell more expensive products, then, just have to be more careful about what affiliates they pick, Meyer advises. Envision Horizons has historic data on creators that brands prefer in certain categories. She also advises brands to look at factors like what types of brands a creator has partnered with in the past and whether they have repeated partners.

But before brands invest more in TikTok Shop, many of them are still looking for more sales from the platform. For Mellow Sleep, TikTok Shop still represents only a minor portion of its overall sales. When compared to the brand’s DTC website, Keller said people are usually buying a single pillow on TikTok Shop, whereas DTC customers order multiple items at a time.

“That tells me TikTok Shop is still largely a discovery marketplace,” he said. “That’s unlike Amazon, where you’re going there specifically to buy a product.”

Executive Editor Anna Hensel contributed reporting.