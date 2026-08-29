The new life cycle of a brand cancellation

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In an era where a brand’s reputation is tethered to the relentless cycles of social media, silence is no longer a defensive strategy for brands and can even become a liability.

In this episode of the Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by crisis PR consultant Sam Gauchier to break down why the old-school public relations tactic of trying to sweep a major scandal under the rug is increasingly failing major brands.

The latest example came this week, when Target quickly scrambled to do damage control after one of its children’s Halloween costumes was called out for its depiction of blackface. Neutrogena is also facing backlash in the wake of former ambassador Hayden Panettiere’s death, with many scrutinizing the brand’s 2015 decision to sever ties with Panettiere after she discussed her postpartum depression experience. The criticism continued even after Neutrogena issued an apology.

This week’s podcast episode digs into: