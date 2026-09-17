Beyond Yoga stresses performance offerings in new NYC pop-up

Beyond Yoga is playing up its role in performance as it broadens its presence on the East Coast.

The Levi Strauss & Co.-owned brand is setting up shop in New York City’s Flatiron neighborhood with a pop-up that highlights its new fabrication, Glowzone. The pop-up runs through early January and also offers exclusive New York City merchandise and weekend programming such as movement classes. Beyond Yoga, which is based in California, set up its first pop-up in the Big Apple in 2024 as part of its “Club Beyond” experience.

Beyond Yoga’s earlier New York City pop-up was mostly for brand-engagement purposes, CEO Nancy Green told Modern Retail. This new pop-up, however, has more SKUs available for purchase and a dedicated downstairs studio for workouts. Among items like outerwear and fleece, shoppers can browse and buy the latest from Glowzone, Beyond Yoga’s high-sweat performance line, which it calls its most significant technical innovation to date.

Glowzone took two years to come to market and is designed for higher-impact workouts, like strength training, hot yoga, cycling and running. The fabrication, which officially launched in July, is not as heavy as Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye fabric, has compressive properties and is meant to withstand higher temperatures. “Our customer really wanted something a little bit lighter weight, that was more for higher-impact or sweatier environments,” Green said.

While Beyond Yoga is a key player in the activewear space, it’s seeing that lifestyle products like puffer jackets and jumpsuits are driving the majority of its revenue. Leggings once dominated the brand’s sales, but over the last two years, the brand ventured into new categories such as knitwear, outerwear and dresses. Glowzone is an example of how Beyond Yoga is broadening its assortment, as the material will be used for sports bras and bike shorts, as well as apparel like a hybrid straight-leg pant. Glowzone has moisture-wicking technology, a four-way stretch and UPF 50+ protection.

Glowzone, while still a very technical fabric, represents a larger philosophy and system for Beyond Yoga, Green said. “If you’re in the activewear business, [clothes] have to perform,” she said. “We do that, but we don’t come to market with this super intense point of view on performance. We come to market with a joyful expression of being active and what movement does for your mental and physical well-being.”

Beyond Yoga chose not to do a traditional advertising push with Glowzone, instead seeding product to fitness influencers and ambassadors to trial and provide feedback. The material, while only two months old, is already powering growth. For years, Green said, customers discovered the brand through Spacedye. While Spacedye remains popular, new and existing customers are now coming to the brand for Glowzone, too.

In fact, Glowzone, and Beyond Yoga’s other existing products, came about from talking to customers. On Fridays, Green visits a Beyond Yoga store to chat with shoppers about what they like and don’t like. She asks, “What do you wish we had in our line that we don’t?” and “What are your favorite pieces and why?” Having permanent stores and pop-ups allows Beyond Yoga to collect more feedback, as well as appeal to people wanting to touch and feel materials in person, Green shared.

Beyond Yoga, which launched in 2006, has been investing more in physical retail over the last few years. In 2025, it opened its first store on the East Coast. It now has eight stores in California, one store in Arizona, one store in Texas, one store in Washington, two stores in Illinois, two stores in Connecticut, one store in Massachusetts and one store in Maryland. While some customers buy the brand through wholesale partnerships, including REI, most of Beyond Yoga’s sales come from its direct-to-consumer channel.

New York City is one of Beyond Yoga’s biggest e-commerce markets, so having a physical presence there is important, Green said. When asked why Beyond Yoga doesn’t yet have a permanent store in New York City, Green said it’s a matter of real estate. “You need to be very thoughtful and make sure you have the right space, the right location, all of that,” she explained. The pop-up, she added, is great, “because it allows us to test the waters in the general area of where we want to be.”

As it readies for visitors to its New York pop-up, Beyond Yoga is also preparing for another “IRL” activation. On Oct. 17, it will hold the first East Coast edition of “Seek Beyond: Open Air,” its outdoor programming series. The brand held its first such event, a hike and concert, in Los Angeles in March. The upcoming activation will begin at the New York City pop-up, where guests will gather before going on a community run and walk along the West Side Highway. They will then arrive at the observation deck Edge NYC. The event will culminate in a live performance by “Pocketful of Sunshine” singer Natasha Bedingfield.

For the quarter ending in May, Beyond Yoga’s net revenue increased 16% year over year. The brand delivered consecutive double-digit growth for the first half of 2026, compared to last year, on both a reported and organic basis.