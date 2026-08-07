Inside the New York Liberty’s year-round merch machine

It’s game day at Barclays Center in New York City, and the arena is bathed in a sea of seafoam green. The New York Liberty, the city’s WNBA team, are about to take to the court, and fans are on their feet — cheering, clapping and sporting the latest merch.

Everywhere you look, there are Liberty colors and logos: on jerseys, on baseball caps, on foam fingers, on varsity jackets, on backpacks. Throughout the stadium, kids clutch plushies of Ellie the Elephant, the team’s mascot and a fashionista in her own right. Other fans wear Liberty-themed bandanas and tear open Ellie “blind boxes” that house bag charms.

It’s merch mania, and it’s proving to be big business for the Liberty franchise. Team Store sales are up more than 80% year-over-year, both online and at physical outposts at Barclays, per data shared with Modern Retail. Each Liberty game, hundreds of people cycle through the main store, with some sizes selling out before halftime. The Liberty’s 2026 “Pride Night” shirt had a 100% sell-through rate, and the new Ellie bag charms are “selling like hotcakes,” said Chief Brand Officer Shana Stephenson. Overall, there’s so much demand for Liberty swag that the team brought on a dedicated VP of merchandise and retail, Jamillah Davis Hernandez, from Saks Fifth Avenue earlier this year.

Now, there’s more to come as the Liberty work to establish themselves as a brand that people think of year-round. The WNBA regular season runs from May to September — with playoffs going through October — but the Liberty organization is really “a 12-month business,” Stephenson told Modern Retail. As a result, the Liberty will be creating more merchandise for the off-season, including the team’s first foray into holiday and stocking stuffers. The main Barclays store will also be renovated this year to allow for more SKU capacity and to install a Liberty section that people can shop year-round.

With moves like this, the Liberty franchise is trying to become a full lifestyle business, Stephenson said. “It was always my goal for people to wear Liberty gear, not just to come to our game, but when they’re out walking their dog or going to the movies on a Saturday night,” she explained. But this philosophy applies to anyone, basketball aficionados or otherwise, Stephenson said. “We want to make sure that we’re creating merchandise for casual fans that might not have been to a game,” she said. “I love that we’re at a place where we can deliver on that.”

Image via New York Liberty

So far, partnerships have been key to this effort. The Liberty runs its Team Store in tandem with Fanatics, and the two work together to plan merch and work with local licensees. The organization also sells items from official brand partners like luggage company Away. In 2023, the team began creating special-edition shirts with local designers and artists for themed nights like “West Indian Night” and “Noche Latina.”

Also, this year, the Liberty launched a much-anticipated capsule collection with the streetwear brand New York or Nowhere. Spurring interest from a major brand like NYON “was always a goal” for Stephenson, who joined the franchise in 2018. “I think it speaks to the growth and the evolution and the respect that brands have for women’s sports teams, … and understanding that there is huge commercial opportunity there,” she said. Collaborations with local designers and brands have driven more than 30% of total merchandise sales, per the Liberty.

Image via New York or Nowhere / New York Liberty

There’s also the Ellie of it all. Ellie, who became the Liberty mascot in 2021, has become a viral sensation on social media, thanks to her elaborate dance choreography, red carpet appearances and full repertoire of outfits. Today, Ellie merchandise — which includes hats, T-shirts and an attachable “Ellie braid” — represents 21% of in-venue sales.

The Ellie plush dolls are consistently a bestseller. They sold out the first day they were available in 2024, leading the franchise to increase its order quantity by more than 1,000% for 2025. The “Ellie braid” was also popular right off the bat. Together with the plushie, “We could not keep them in store,” Stephenson said. “We realized that it wasn’t just children that wanted it — adults were buying it, as well, and there was tremendous opportunity.”

Image via New York Liberty

This year, after witnessing the Labubu craze, the Liberty introduced five Ellie “blind boxes” that are popular among all ages. The items are only available at the Barclays store, and it’s not unusual for the organization to sell 500 units a game. “I love the community that they’re able to foster, and the connection [among] fans collecting them or trading them,” Stephenson said. It took about eight months to develop the Ellie “blind boxes,” and the Liberty is already working on new orders for next year.

The Liberty’s merch development calendar varies across the board. Restocking a popular theme-night T-shirt can take 48 hours, while making a plushie can take up to a year. One challenge, though, has been space. The main Team Store at Barclays has limited square footage, and there’s not a “ton of storage,” Stephenson said. “We have to be mindful of not overbuying.”

To determine quantities of items, the Liberty consults comps from other teams and other leagues. “But we also have really great instincts, just in terms of understanding how engaged the women’s sports fan is and how engaged Liberty fans are,” Stephenson said.

And engaged they are. Lines were down the street for the New York Liberty x New York or Nowhere collection, per a NYON TikTok. “I just bought a seafoam tshirt to ship to Pittsburgh!! I’m a huge Liberty fan!!🖤💚🗽🤩,” a fan commented on a NYON Instagram post. Many fans also show off their latest merchandise on the New York Liberty subreddit; some even make their own or coordinate merch swaps.

To appeal to fans even more, later this season, the Liberty will pilot a concierge service for “in-suite” merch delivery. That way, fans can get the latest plushie or sweatshirt without leaving their seats.

Victoria Ungvarsky, a 2026 season-ticket holder for the New York Liberty, has been attending games and buying merchandise since 2024. “I went to a first-round playoff game at Barclays and immediately knew this was a community I wanted to be a part of,” she told Modern Retail. “I bought my first hat before that game began – that’s how much I loved the energy that Liberty games create.”

Today, Ungvarsky owns more than a dozen pieces of Team Store merch, including four hats, three shirts, a Fenty Beauty lip gloss and the “Ellie braid.” Her favorite piece is a crossbody Away bag in a Liberty colorway. “It’s compact but still holds a lot,” she said. Ungvarsky mixes and matches merch for games but usually wears two to three pieces at a time. “I also love being able to throw on a Liberty hat or shirt when I’m running errands,” she said. “I’ve had some fun conversations on the street with people when they recognize my Liberty gear.”

Fans can get New York Liberty merchandise from avenues other than the Team Store. Nike, for instance, offers official gear, including the popular vintage-inspired Court Origins collection. Apparel brand Homage also sells licensed Liberty T-shirts, including a WNBA collaboration with “Peanuts.” Liberty merch executives also survey fans after each game, asking whether people were able to get the merch they wanted or what else they’d like to see from the franchise.

Ultimately, for the team at Barclays, churning out Liberty merch requires a level of coordination, teamwork and flexibility — not unlike winning a basketball game. “We’re trying to figure out ways that we can continue to meet the demand, at a pace where our fans will stay hungry and excited about what we’re offering them,” Stephenson said.