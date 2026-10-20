Brands Briefing: How brands are gearing up for TikTok Shop’s biggest holiday season yet

This is the latest installment of the Brands Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail+ column about the growth strategies of modern brands. More from the series →

TikTok Shop U.S. is readying for what it hopes will be a runaway holiday shopping season.

The platform’s dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign kicks off Nov. 11 and runs until Nov. 30. During that time — which begins a day earlier than last year — TikTok users can buy products and watch livestreams from all types of sellers, including Beachwaver and Old Navy.

TikTok Shop has high hopes for the holidays this year. Notably, 2026 will be the first holiday season that big names like Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and Sephora will be selling products on TikTok Shop, meaning that shoppers will have more major retail players to choose from than in any previous year. And, this year, shoppers can browse and buy holiday gifts with the help of TikTok Shop’s new AI assistant.

Nearly a third of U.S. TikTok users expect to buy a gift this Black Friday, per TikTok Shop data. But holiday planning and inspiration are already happening on the channel, mirroring larger consumer trends. On TikTok, #holidayshopping content rose 263% from August to September. September also saw month-over-month growth across #fallwishlist (450%) and #holidaydecor (97%).

“We’re seeing that lots of shoppers are coming to TikTok Shop not just to shop, but really to figure out what should be on that holiday shopping list,” said Patrick Nommensen, head of strategic initiatives at TikTok Shop.

Like previous years, live shopping will be front and center in TikTok Shop’s holiday strategy. During the 2025 four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, TikTok Shop’s sales surpassed $500 million, and sellers hosting livestreams saw 84% year-over-year sales growth across more than 760,000 sessions, per a press release. A new report from PFGlobal and TikTok U.S. also found that live-driven sales are up 77% year over year. This season, TikTok expects live shopping to play an even bigger role in discovery and shopping, executives say.

Brands are betting on special-edition products found exclusively on TikTok Shop and partnerships with creators to stand out from the crowd. Beachwaver, for instance, is rolling out a TikTok Shop-exclusive rotating curling iron with 16-year-old creator Preslee Faith. Advent calendars are poised to be a major theme this year, seizing on the category’s growing popularity. Tarte and E.l.f. Cosmetics are both rolling out Advent calendars on TikTok Shop to build off the popularity of “little treat culture” among Gen Z. The hashtag #adventcalendar is used in 1.8 million posts on TikTok.

Beachwaver (1.2 million followers) was one of the first companies to sell on TikTok Shop U.S., where it sold more than 1.1 million units in just one year. The company, which makes curling irons and hair-care products, worked one-on-one with Faith (4.6 million TikTok followers) to create her new metallic blue curling iron. “It’s her first time ever designing anything,” said founder Sarah Potempa. “Her goal is to inspire kindness and be authentic with friends, and for young teens growing up on the internet, it’s so important to have influencers like that.”

Faith will launch the product on Nov. 11 as a play on “angel numbers” and will shoot content for social media with hair and beauty tips. Her new curling iron comes with hair clips, a scrunchie, a bag and stickers, and is modeled to look like a PR package brands may send to influencers. TikTok shoppers can buy the curling iron but get everything else that’s included, Potempa said. It’s the brand’s hope that this strategy will help spark user-generated content and unboxing videos.

Beachwaver will also sell products such as its Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hairspray and Braid Balm Pre-Braid Prep on TikTok Shop for the holidays. Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist, will post videos on her TikTok account @sarahpotempahair (1.5 million followers), as well.

E.l.f. Cosmetics, which joined TikTok Shop U.S. in 2023, has already kicked off its holiday season on the platform, said Kelly Shah-McDonnell, the brand’s vp of digital commerce. Earlier this month, E.l.f. (3 million followers) began selling a 24-day Beauty Advent Calendar on TikTok Shop, with items including brushes, skin care and an eyelash curler. The brand has already sold more than 2,500 units of the Advent calendar on TikTok Shop.

E.l.f. has also launched other holiday products on TikTok Shop, including the POP Holiday Tromsø Collection, which is inspired by Tromsø, Norway and comes with a scented body cream and fragrance mist. TikTok creators are now posting about the products, with one video racking up some 750,000 views. The brand has sold more than 2,100 units of the collection on TikTok Shop.

With TikTok Shop, E.l.f. Cosmetics has “a lot more to come for the rest of the season,” Shah-McDonnell said. “It’s less about promotions and discounts, [and] more about discovery and surprise and delight with our limited editions.”

Tarte Cosmetics, another beauty giant on the platform, launched its first holiday products on TikTok Shop in early September. The eight-piece collection, called “You Know You Love Me,” is inspired by “Gossip Girl” and includes Tartelette Tubing Mascara and a Maracuja Juicy Lip Vinyl. Tarte has sold more than 1,700 units to date.

Also new this year is Tarte’s first-ever TikTok Shop Advent calendar. The first edition contains seven full-size Maracuja Juicy Lips and a bonus surprise. A second, full-face edition will launch in the coming weeks, a representative confirmed to Modern Retail. Tarte launched on TikTok Shop U.S. in 2023 and has sold a collective 8.6 million units to date.

Gap (1.1 million followers), Banana Republic (461,500 followers) and Old Navy (331,700 followers), meanwhile, will feature seasonal items on TikTok Shop and run Cyber Week promotions on the platform. The three companies joined TikTok Shop a year ago. Together, they’ve sold more than 550,000 units through the platform.

Old Navy will host a series of livestreams during the holidays, said Cory Weaver, head of creator marketing at Gap, Inc. “The value that we really see in going live is the interaction with the customers,” he said. “TikTok is kind of like this billion-person focus group. … It’s so nice to be able to take [their feedback] to our product team and to our marketing team.”

Nex Playground, a controller-free, motion-based gaming system, treats TikTok Shop as both a discovery and conversion channel, representatives told Modern Retail. The brand joined TikTok Shop in the summer of 2025. Last year, it sold more than 25,000 units of its family gaming console on TikTok Shop. Twenty thousand TikTok creators also created more than 50,000 pieces of content about Nex Playground in Q4 2025, said Stephen Saiz, the brand’s vp of publishing and e-commerce.

TikTok estimates that one in five U.S. users expect to buy gaming devices or items this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so Nex Playground sees a large opportunity for the holidays. It plans to offer a promotion on TikTok Shop, as well as stream content on TikTok’s gaming channel, which Tom Kang, Nex Playground’s president, described as “the TikTok version of Twitch.” “It opens up a new set of creators we can work with,” Saiz added.

TikTok Shop is only three years old in the U.S., but the platform continues to expand into new categories every year. It’s also becoming so crucial to brands’ businesses that many are creating dedicated positions for heads of TikTok Shop. Now, the holidays are another opportunity for TikTok Shop to flex its retail muscle, especially against legacy players like Amazon and Walmart, which also kick off holiday sales in the coming weeks.

“TikTok Shop is no longer experimental,” Nommensen said. “It’s really now a key component to these brands’ e-commerce strategy, and we’re really seeing that shift accelerate, as time goes by.”

What we’re reading

Quince is launching a U.K. platform as it pushes for global growth. (Fashion Network)

is launching a U.K. platform as it pushes for global growth. (Fashion Network) Victoria’s Secret is courting younger customers through a YouTube docuseries and theater screenings. (Business of Fashion)

is courting younger customers through a YouTube docuseries and theater screenings. (Business of Fashion) Lego is getting more adults to build with bricks, thanks to partnerships with Formula One and Olivia Rodrigo. (WSJ)

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