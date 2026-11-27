Brands and retailers are testing out different formats for Reddit advertising in the lead-up to Cyber Five.

Levi’s is airing its claymation holiday film “Let’s Get Fuzzy” on Reddit, while also publishing a shoppable long-form post about sweaters. Sephora is offering an interactive quiz to find “your perfect gift.” Dick’s Sporting Goods is pointing Redditors to its shoppable gift guide and a mix of static and video ads on holiday deals. And Target is airing its “Academy of Giftology” campaign on subreddits grouped under Reddit’s Family category, while also running a long-form post on kids’ wish lists.

Advertisers have run ads on Reddit for years, but more and more, they’re using the platform as a full-funnel tool for the holidays, said Anna Haffner, senior director of large customer sales at Reddit. Customers turn to subreddits like r/beauty, r/gadgets and r/fashion for gift inspiration and product reviews, as well as last-minute price comparisons or flash deals. With this in mind, more retail companies are running various ad formats on Reddit to target shoppers at different stages of the purchase process.

“Our advertisers see the most success when they use us as a full-funnel partner,” Haffner told Modern Retail. “Increasingly, this season, we’re seeing folks running high-level awareness formats, takeovers and in-feed ads, but we’re also seeing a lot of folks who are tracking conversion right down to the lower stage of the funnel.” Reddit is finding this content is performing “on par or better than” social competitors in terms of return on ad spend, Haffner said.

Reddit’s advertising business accounts for about 90% of the company’s revenue. According to a letter to shareholders, Reddit’s third-quarter ad revenue hit $847 million, an increase of 54% year over year. Reddit reported $895 million in total third-quarter revenue, an increase of 53% year over year. In the third quarter, Reddit saw “broad strength across the full ad funnel,” including the lower funnel, and in industry verticals, including Travel and B2C Services, per the company’s report.

This holiday season, Reddit expects users to turn to the platform for gift research and product research. In 2025, 80% of holiday shoppers discovered products or brands through Reddit conversations, per the platform. According to Reddit, three in four users also rely on the platform for honest reviews when researching gifts.

“We see increases, year over year, of upwards of 40% in [Reddit] conversations around product decision-making,” Haffner said. “This year, we’re also seeing how that research can connect more directly to product discovery and action.”

For instance, holiday shoppers want to know about deals and promotions around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In the weeks and months leading up to Cyber Week, Deals and Marketplaces are the most-viewed topic within small business holiday-shopping conversations, per Reddit. People are also posting about Black Friday deals on subreddits such as r/AskReddit, r/gaming, r/Coach and r/AbercrombieandFitch, and linking to product web pages or brand websites.

Reddit is seeing holiday conversations grow year over year, and “our advertisers increasingly want to track it,” Haffner said. In particular, they want to know what Redditors are saying about their industries, whether that’s home decor or apparel. Many are now coming to Reddit weekly or daily in the lead-up to BFCM for category insights. They can then tweak their ad strategy to highlight certain products in those categories, Haffner said.

Apparel is proving to be a big category for Reddit advertisers this holiday season. American Eagle, for instance, recently published a Reddit gift guide featuring PJ sets, sweaters and accessories. It’s also running a mix of static and video ads around self-gifting. The company is focusing on fashion and beauty subreddits, knowing its target customer spends time there, said Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers.

“Our approach is to make sure we are hitting on all of the different subreddits that our audience is reading, while also using it as a place to share our holiday offers with both existing and new customers,” he told Modern Retail.

American Eagle advertised on Reddit last November but increased its investment this holiday season. For the 2026 holidays, it moved its advertising up to October to reflect how more people are shopping for the holidays earlier. Also new this year, on Nov. 13, American Eagle did a Fashion Category Takeover, a premium ad format that put the brand in front of users across fashion subreddits.

“This helped us reach even more people on the platform who were already browsing fashion on Reddit, while they were still making their holiday shopping lists, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Brommers said.

One reason why apparel may be taking off in holiday ads is that Reddit recently released its People’s Fashion Index, which looks at shopping trends across more than 100,000 Reddit communities. The report found that people tend to post their outfits before big moments, ask for help in tracking down specific looks and help each other vet luxury items. Reddit has sharpened its fashion data in a way that helps advertisers “get closer to the fashion communities now in a more deliberate way,” Haffner said.

Kohl’s is running ads on Reddit to highlight its seasonal apparel offerings, as well as “the best beauty for less.” It also published a long-form gift guide and an ad featuring the top 100 gifts. One of its ads, highlighting toys, included a promotional code for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more. Other content features creators from its holiday campaigns, alongside gift ideas from brands.

Kohl’s, which began airing Reddit ads around early gifting in October, is using the platform to connect with customers as they look for gifts and make shopping decisions, a spokesperson told Modern Retail. While Kohl’s advertised on Reddit last holiday season, it’s newly participating in brand conversations on r/kohls. Recently, the Kohl’s account posted, “Heads up, we’re doing a Black Friday Kohl’s Cash Giveaway.”

Lowe’s advertised on Reddit during previous holiday seasons and is taking a “test-and-learn” approach to paid marketing, Gerardo Soto, Lowe’s svp of marketing, told Modern Retail. It published its first holiday ads on Reddit on Oct. 29 as part of its larger seasonal marketing effort. Lowe’s is running ads that tap into nostalgia around the holidays, point to Black Friday offers and share gifts at varying price points.

Lowe’s is also targeting subreddits where people discuss home improvement projects and offer home advice. “During the holidays, there’s a natural opportunity for Lowe’s to be part of those conversations in ways that are both relevant and helpful,” Soto said.

With a full-funnel approach on Reddit, the company is looking to reach customers “across different moments of discovery, inspiration and purchase,” Soto said. “Ultimately, we want to connect inspiration with action and make it easier for customers to bring their holiday plans to life.”