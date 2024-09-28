Modern Retail Rundown: American Eagle sues Amazon, Grove Collaborative’ cash infusion and Stitch Fix’s path to profitability

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the editorial team starts by discussing a new lawsuit filed by American Eagle against Amazon, in which the retailer alleges that counterfeit versions of its Aerie products are being listed on Amazon. Meanwhile, publicly traded e-commerce startups Grove Collaborative and Stitch Fix have provided updates on their latest progress in narrowing losses and becoming profitable.