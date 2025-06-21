Modern Retail Podcast: Slowing retail sales, cleaner products from Kraft-Heinz, and the rise of private label

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels break down the latest May retail sales data and explain what it signals about consumer sentiment heading into summer. They also get into announcements from big CPG corporations like Kraft Heinz and General Mills about eliminating artificial dyes in U.S. products amid the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.