Modern Retail Podcast: Slowing retail sales, cleaner products from Kraft-Heinz, and the rise of private label
On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels break down the latest May retail sales data and explain what it signals about consumer sentiment heading into summer. They also get into announcements from big CPG corporations like Kraft Heinz and General Mills about eliminating artificial dyes in U.S. products amid the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.
During the featured segment, they’re joined by reporter Julia Waldow for a deep dive segment on the rise of private labels. These days, store brands are not just cheaper alternatives to name brands, but they also offer trendy and even viral products in their own right. About 40% of shoppers say they buy private labels to save money, and 60% say it’s because it’s a better value, per a Numerator survey. The discussion gets into:
- How retailers like Target and Walmart use private labels to cater to specific customer demands, like better-for-you ingredients or the cheapest prices
- The behind-the-scenes of private label manufacturing deals
- Why some private label brands are winning with viral hits, like Trader Joe’s tote bags