Modern Retail Podcast: Dr. Squatch gets bought, Parachute store closures and a mid-year check in on 2025’s biggest stories

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho begin with a rundown of this week’s news. Kicking things off is an analysis of Unilever’s $1.5 billion acquisition of men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch. Next is a look at DTC bedding brand Parachute closing the majority of its stores to refocus on e-commerce and core products. Finally, a roundup of all the sales retailers are launching to compete with Prime Day(s), including deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s.