Modern Retail Podcast: Modelo beer sales decline & Prime Day week gets off to a slow start
On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho kick things off with a look at Constellation Brands’ declining beer sales. The Modelo and Corona owner is facing tariffs and weaker demand from its large Hispanic consumer base, which makes up half of its U.S. sales.
Later in the episode, Modern Retail’s e-commerce platforms reporter, Allison Smith, joins the show for a roundtable on how Prime Day and the accompanying blitz of deals went over. With sales off to a slow start for Amazon’s four-day summer event, some wonder whether it’s a bellwether for decline in consumer sentiment.