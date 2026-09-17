Big-Box Briefing: Target-owned delivery app Shipt makes AI push, mirroring Instacart

Shipt, the delivery app owned by Target that powers the retailer’s same-day delivery service, announced an AI assistant last week on the same day as one of its biggest competitors.

On Wednesday, Shipt said it launched “Ask Shipt,” an AI assistant on Shipt’s app and website where customers can describe what they’re looking for to build a list of items they can directly add to their cart, or upload a photo of a food item to identify which items they would need to make it. Instacart separately announced that it had launched its own AI assistant, “Clementine,” with similar functionality, and that it would also make a white-label shopping assistant available to other retailers to implement on their own platforms.

Katie Stratton, chief growth and strategy officer at Shipt, told Modern Retail the company aimed to create an AI assistant that would make it easier to build a list. She said list-making and cart-building are often the most difficult parts of the shopping journey for customers. Last month, the company separately announced integrations with ChatGPT and Claude so customers can build a cart with Shipt through those platforms. Customers can edit the list of items given by the AI assistant before adding them to their cart for checkout, to a list, or to a shared list with friends or family members.

“Many times you don’t even know what you’re looking for yet,” Stratton said. “You just know you have something that you need something for, so you want to just describe what that is.”

Stratton said the fact that Instacart also announced a similar assistant confirms for her the consumer need for help in building shopping carts or in making that process faster. “Now, we have a solution to be able to deliver on that,” Stratton said. “When I see competitors launching similar things, it’s validation that this is delivering on a real need.”

Ask Shipt can also recommend Shipt Kits, which are bundles of products curated by the Shipt team that are recipes or a collection of items for a specific occasion, such as a football watch party, or for school lunches. The assistant can sub out certain products for others, like if a shopper only wants products that are gluten-free.

Shipt’s assistant has advertising functionality via its retail media network, Shipt Media, according to Stratton. Brands can bid on being the brand that appears on the curated list customers receive when asking for recommendations. “As the customer, of course, I could always go into the cart” to make adjustments, Stratton said. “I remain in control as the human who’s placing the order.”

Stratton said the difference between Shipt’s assistant and others is that the platform itself is more curated than others. It has roughly half the number of Instacart’s shoppers or independent contractors: Instacart reported that it had about 600,000 at the end of last year, while Shipt said it has around 300,000. Instacart said last week it has more than 2,200 retail banners on the platform, while Shipt said it has about 120. Shipt also has a feature that allows customers to select a “preferred shopper” to deliver their orders for them.

“We’ve never been the marketplace that wants to be everything to everyone,” Stratton said. “You need to be able to have a trusted relationship and dialog with the shopper who’s in the store finding the items for you.”

Shipt is wholly owned by Target but operated independently, though Target is also a retailer partner and Shipt powers Target’s same-day delivery service. Last week, Target separately said it has launched AI-powered photo search and customer review summaries in recent months. In August, the company hired former Lowe’s tech executive Chandhu Nair as its chief AI officer. Target still has yet to introduce a consumer-facing AI chatbot, outside of partnerships with Google, Microsoft and OpenAI through which it appears in third-party AI assistants.

“While still small in total today, as more consumers begin to explore the benefits of agentic shopping, Target’s digital traffic sourced from external AI platforms is growing more than 3.5 times the industry as compared to a year ago,” Target CEO Michael Fiddelke said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in August.

What we’ve heard

“We’re making progress on execution across the business, but there’s still work to be done, and opportunity remains inside our stores: better in-stocks, better merchandising, better standards, better shrink management. These are not new ideas, but customers notice when we execute well. … At the same time, we have to be relentless on cost. Our teams are moving with more speed and urgency, and sourcing and savings came in ahead of plan this quarter.”

–Kroger CEO Greg Foran during the company’s second-quarter earnings call last week, adding that on-shelf availability reached an all-time high

Numbers to know

20%: Sales growth in Kroger’s e-commerce business last quarter, led by strong growth in delivery, the company said.

$1.7 trillion: Expected total holiday retail sales this year, which would be a 4-5% increase from last year, according to Deloitte.

14: Number of new stores Costco plans to open in the next two months, according to Seeking Alpha.

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