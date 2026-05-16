Why every brand is now its own media company, featuring Prince Street Pizza

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

In the era of the viral vertical video, there is a seemingly endless appetite for new content. And brands are getting in on original content by creating their own series for social media.

In January, Gap Inc. announced it was creating a new role, a chief entertainment officer, with Pam Kaufman leading its “fashion-tainment” strategy. This year, David’s Bridal launched “Breaking Bridal,” a series documenting nontraditional weddings.

And since September, New York-based Prince Street Pizza has been putting out episodes of “Delivering Happiness,” a YouTube series starring actor Nick Turturro. Lawrence Longo, the CEO of Prince Street Pizza and Irv’s Burgers, is the brainchild behind “Delivering Happiness,” having gotten his start as a film producer before getting into the restaurant industry. Prince Street Pizza is in the middle of expanding nationwide – new locations are opening soon in Nashville and Charleston – and the show is part of the company’s brand awareness strategy.

This week, Longo joins senior reporter Gabriela Barkho and special projects editor Melissa Daniels on the Modern Retail Podcast. Longo breaks down his approach to storytelling and why he’s bullish on original content fueling Prince Street’s growth. “I think every brand is their own media company,” Longo said.

This episode gets into: