Modern Retail Podcast: The state of malls and P.F. Candle Co.’s Made in America strategy

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho are joined by Modern Retail reporter Mitchell Parton. The team discusses a package that ran on Modern Retail this week, called The State of the Mall. The package highlights how malls are under pressure to continuously reinvent themselves, with topics spanning American Dream’s delayed Miami expansion and Tanger’s modern take on outlet mall design.