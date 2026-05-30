Pacsun’s CEO on how the brand cracked its Gen Z strategy

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Young consumers have always been a sought-after demographic for retailers — but what they value is always changing.

Over the past several decades, Pacsun has sought to maintain a strong pulse on the evolving tastes of teenagers.

From viral jeans to strategic partnerships with creators, the mall-based retailer is once again winning over young people. For the first time in 18 years, the company is opening more new stores than it is closing.

Pacsun’s digital strategy is heavily weighted toward customers’ personal interests and influences. The brand says it remains relevant through four key pillars: fashion, music, sport and art. And so in 2025, the company began releasing an annual Youth Report and announced its Youth Advisory Council. The two programs are an example of Pacsun leaning into customer participation and what it calls “consumers as co-creators.”

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Gabriela Barkho is joined by Pacsun CEO Brie Olson, who recently released a new book called “Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun.”

In this interview, Olson discusses: