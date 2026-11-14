The in-store shopping experience is broken. Can we fix it?
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Despite the growth of online shopping, stores are still the major driver of retail sales. And with the holiday shopping season here, the Modern Retail staff is taking the opportunity to rank some of the worst aspects of the physical shopping experience.
Many retailers claim they are solving these problems with solutions through technology or better store design. But from locked-up products to confusing self-checkout, it’s clear many shoppers’ expectations are still not being met. On this week’s Modern Retail podcast, Gabi Barkho is joined by senior reporter Julia Waldow to discuss the ways retailers have gone about fixing these problems.
Discussed in this episode:
- The confusion surrounding self-checkout
- The problem of waiting around for associates to help
- Why stores never seem to have the right inventory mix compared to their e-commerce counterparts