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As consumer demand for clean-label products grows, major food producers are increasingly phasing out artificial food dyes for natural and plant-based alternatives.

Driven by these shifting standards, retailers such as Target and Walmart have announced pledges to remove synthetic colors. These changes also come as state-level regulations take effect, such as California’s AB 418 banning specific additives. As such, food brands across categories like cereals, snacks and confections are actively reformulating their core lineups. The movement has led legacy companies to navigate the complicated supply chain and visual challenges of revamping iconic products.

To break down the latest policy changes on this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by Paris Martineau, investigative reporter at Consumer Reports, who covers food safety policy and consumer harms.

In this episode: