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Black Friday weekend is here, and the Modern Retail Podcast is breaking down the biggest shopping trends to watch during this all-important holiday shopping period.

This week, Modern Retail senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by staff from sister site Glossy, including senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack.

Now that many holiday deals have officially dropped, the staff discusses several brand strategies and shopper behaviors they have spotted this season. These range from how TikTok Shop has evolved into a legitimate sales channel and why AI assistants are shaping product discovery this season.

On this week’s show, the staff covers topics such as: