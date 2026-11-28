Holiday shopping trends: TikTok Shop, AI search and glitzy celebrity ads
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
Black Friday weekend is here, and the Modern Retail Podcast is breaking down the biggest shopping trends to watch during this all-important holiday shopping period.
This week, Modern Retail senior reporter Gabi Barkho is joined by staff from sister site Glossy, including senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack.
Now that many holiday deals have officially dropped, the staff discusses several brand strategies and shopper behaviors they have spotted this season. These range from how TikTok Shop has evolved into a legitimate sales channel and why AI assistants are shaping product discovery this season.
On this week’s show, the staff covers topics such as:
- TikTok Shop is no longer an experimental channel now that the likes of Ulta and Best Buy are making it part of their holiday sales strategy.
- Shoppers continue to look for holiday gift ideas and compare deals with the help of AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini.
- Mega celebrities like Seth Rogen and Selena Gomez are collaborating with brands on splashy holiday ads.