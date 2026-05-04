Winx Health has tripled its retail revenue in the last three months. Now, it’s launching into Walmart

Winx Health, a women’s health startup, is getting ready to roll out its biggest retail partnership yet after drastically growing its wholesale revenue.

Winx is entering more than 1,200 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as Walmart.com and the Walmart app. In stores, it is selling its UTI “Test + Treat” kit, as well as a Walmart-exclusive combination of a UTI and vaginal health pH “Test + Treat.” Winx also sells items like pregnancy tests and a morning-after pill. The items are HSA- and FSA-eligible, do not require a prescription, and are available through same-day delivery via Walmart’s partners.

Winx, formerly known as Stix, launched in 2019 as a direct-to-consumer business. The company has been focusing more on retail partnerships lately, hoping to broaden access to its products at a time when healthcare costs are on the rise. Winx sees its Walmart debut as crucial to this goal, as 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart. Winx also largely targets Gen Z, and Walmart often has locations near college and university campuses.

“Our mission boils down to increasing access to sex education and allowing women to make more confident decisions about their bodies,” Winx co-founder Jamie Norwood told Modern Retail. “Bringing these products to shelf at Walmart is bringing these solutions into more homes than ever, and to people who may not be able to afford or have access to go to their doctor or order a test online for hundreds of dollars. We’re passionate about making sure our products are accessible to a price-sensitive shopper, and that is Walmart’s whole ethos.”

Winx’s Walmart debut comes more than half a year after it went into Walgreens. The brand is also available through grocery stores like Giant, and delivery partners like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart, as well as its direct-to-consumer website.

Today, the majority of Winx’s business comes from wholesale accounts. In the last three months alone, Winx tripled its retail revenue from the year-ago period. Winx’s total revenue grew 158% from 2024 to 2025.

Winx began having conversations with Walmart last year. Norwood shared that Walmart was particularly interested in carrying Winx’s UTI “Test + Treat” product, which was named one of “The Best Innovations of 2024” by Time. The packaging includes a QR code that shoppers can scan to upload their test results and connect with a telehealth provider for treatment.

Walmart, as a whole, has been honing in on health and wellness products, bringing on brands like Ritual, Bio.me, Liquid Youth and Oura. In January, Walmart vowed to lower prices on 1,000 wellness-focused items. It also launched Better Care Services, a telehealth platform with a network of third-party medical care providers.

After meeting with a Walmart buyer — and learning what resonates most with Walmart customers — Winx executives decided to make some changes for the Walmart launch. The brand updated its packaging to make its colors (blue, purple, green and pink) brighter and bolder, with a gradient. The name “Winx Health” now also has a more prominent place on the top of each box. And the packaging for Winx’s “Test + Treat” kits features questions and concerns, like, “Burns when you pee?”

The packaging “strikes the balance of being clinical and trustworthy, because that’s important, but it’s also easy to understand,” Norwood said. “It’s warm and not cold.” For consistency’s sake, Winx is rolling out the new look to all of its products, across all of its retail partners and its own website.

Winx hopes to go into even more Walmart stores in the future, Norwood said. With every new launch, Winx finds that it’s adding incremental sales to the sexual-health category for that particular retailer, Norwood said. “That’s been really cool to see — that people aren’t necessarily just trading from one test to a Winx test, but that we’re bringing new shoppers into the category,” she explained.

Next up, Winx is working on its product pipeline for 2027, while still thinking about “ways we can provide better value to shoppers,” Norwood explained. On the digital side, Winx is adding more blog content to its educational hub, “Real Talk,” which publishes medically reviewed articles that answer frequently asked questions. Winx also has a YouTube channel with sexual education videos.