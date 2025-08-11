Walmart starts selling Labubu, some for $200-plus, via StockX

Walmart appears to be hopping on the Labubu hype train — through a partner known for previously broadening the retailer’s selection of rare sneakers.

As of Monday, more than 50 Labubu dolls and other collectibles from Pop Mart’s The Monsters series appeared on Walmart’s third-party marketplace through sneaker platform StockX. Walmart looks to have teased this partnership in an Instagram post on Sunday with an image of a Labubu’s ears and the StockX logo that said “something is coming on Monday, 8.11…”

Some Labubu are priced at more than $200, including shipping, such as this “secret version” doll from the Big into Energy series. Like StockX’s sneakers, StockX verifies the Labubu plushes as legit. According to the product page, they are not eligible for returns and ship within one business day.

Labubu debuted in 2015 as part of a Nordic-inspired picture-book series by artist Kasing Lung, and Pop Mart started to license and manufacture the monsters as toys in 2019. New collections are released every few months, on average, and restocks happen on Thursdays through Pop Mart’s official website, often selling out in a matter of seconds. Pop Mart has 21 stores in the U.S. and aims to have at least 40 by the end of 2025, the company’s head of licensing at Pop Mart North America told Bloomberg.

The big-box retailer partnered with StockX last year to add more pre-verified high-demand shoes such as Nike’s Air Jordans to the platform. Michael Mosser, vp and category lead at Walmart Marketplace, told Bloomberg in 2024 that the partnership could expand to tens of thousands of products.

A Walmart representative confirmed that StockX has added the products to the marketplace.

Walmart similarly partnered with resale platform Rebag to add tens of thousands of pre-owned luxury handbags, jewelry and watches from brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel. Walmart already offered some used luxury items through third-party sellers, but the Rebag partnership greatly increased that selection. The same could likely be said about Labubu dolls, which are also available through other third-party sellers.

As Modern Retail previously reported, marketers are increasingly incorporating Labubu into their campaigns — sometimes through official partnerships, but often through cheeky, unofficial nods that reflect a broader shift toward embracing “extremely online” culture in mainstream marketing.