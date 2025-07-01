From E.l.f. to Pillsbury, brands bet on Labubu to generate their next viral social media moment

Labubu dolls’ sharp teeth, big eyes and fluffy ears have already taken marketplaces and social media by storm. Now, marketers are increasingly incorporating Labubu into their campaigns — sometimes through official partnerships, but often through cheeky, unofficial nods that reflect a broader shift toward embracing “extremely online” culture in mainstream marketing.

Ron Robinson, founder and CEO of BeautyStat Cosmetics, recently posted a playful Instagram Reel urging viewers to treat their Labubu to a spa day with the brand’s cleanser and exfoliator. “Leaving your Labubu’s skin feeling hydrated all day!” the post caption reads — never mind that Labubu dolls don’t actually have skin. Similarly, E.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with TikTok creator Joe Hegyes, who cosplayed as a Labubu beauty influencer in a tongue-in-cheek “get ready with me” video spotlighting E.l.f.’s top-selling products.

It doesn’t stop there. Restaurant chain Olive Garden has gotten in on the action, posting TikTok photos of a Labubu figure leering at breadsticks and pasta bowls in one of its restaurants. Companies including Pillsbury and Ladurée are also making TikToks or Instagram posts featuring the viral toys. Meanwhile, apparel giant Uniqlo has taken a more formal approach, launching licensed Labubu merchandise in partnership with Pop Mart.

For brands, this is just the latest attempt to tap into viral internet trends to stay relevant. In 2023, pink product drops were everywhere as “Barbie” collaborations took over retail marketing. Last summer, “Brat Summer” dominated social media feeds, with brands scrambling to channel Charli XCX’s lime green aesthetic. Later that same year, the movie marketing campaign for “Wicked” swept up numerous brands from Gap to Starbucks in a swirl of green and pink. More recently, brands from Wendy’s to PetSmart have posted about a viral line in an episode of the reality dating show “Love Island.” Now, it’s Labubu’s turn, as brands look to the viral doll to capture consumer attention and internet clout.

“Brands are recognizing that [Labubu] is something a very impressive amount of consumers are interested in and aware of,” said Melissa Minkow, director of retail strategy at digital consultancy firm CI&T. “By piggybacking onto it, they’re feeling a sense of boosted relevance from the association that they’re creating.”

The rise of Labubu marketing

Labubu, created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015 as part of a Nordic-inspired picture-book series, became a global collectible sensation after Pop Mart began licensing and producing the toys in 2019. The character’s popularity has been fueled by TikTok unboxings, blind-box releases (where buyers don’t know which figure they’re getting), flash drops and fervent resale demand — factors that drove Pop Mart’s revenue to nearly $2 billion in 2024.

What’s helped take Labubu beyond just a toy, though, is its evolution into an accessory: Fans clip the dolls onto their bags, style them as keychains or display them as part of their outfits. That crossover appeal helps explain why brands like E.l.f. Cosmetics are eager to join the hype; if people are thinking about how to accessorize with their Labubu, they’re primed for content on how to style the Labubu, even in playful or over-the-top ways. Celebrity fans like Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink, Rihanna and Lizzo have only amplified the craze, often showing off their Labubu charms in public.

Recently, Labubu has started to pop up in conjunction with other brands. In January 2025, for instance, Labubu rolled out an official collaboration with Coca-Cola. (The dolls sport their own mini Coca-Cola bottles.) In the United Arab Emirates, Ladurée is giving out complimentary Labubus with the purchase of 54 macarons or more.

The benefit of these partnerships is that “they typically don’t require extensive product testing, and the cost of launching a new line is relatively low,” said Anjali Bal, associate professor of marketing at Babson College. “It’s a way to generate buzz and get people talking about your brand.”

One brand reaping the rewards of Labubu’s viral fame is Thailand-based jewelry company Ravipa, which teamed up with Pop Mart in November 2024 to launch Labubu Baby, a collection of bracelets, rings and earrings for adults. Labubu Baby pieces feature a charm of a baby Labubu wearing a bow and holding one of six symbols: Infinity, Northstar, Butterfly, Heart, Wishbone or Four-Leaf Clover. The products range from 2,490 baht (~$76 USD) to 3,990 baht (~$122 USD) and are only available through the rest of the year, the brand confirmed to Modern Retail.

In Thailand, the response to Labubu Baby has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Nat Nathanich, international marketing manager at Ravipa Jewelry, told Modern Retail via email. The company did not provide sales figures, but Nathanich said that the collection performed “exceedingly well” online and at its six physical stores, with “several pieces selling out shortly after launch.”

The perks and pitfalls of chasing virality

Labubu dolls are, in many ways, a marketer’s dream. They are colorful and cute, but they also tap into a larger cultural movement around nostalgia. After dealing with the stress of the pandemic, many adults started getting into toys and collectibles as a way to relax and have fun. The trend, called “kidulting,” allows grown-ups to tap into their “inner child” — and it has powered sales of products like Jellycats and Squishmallows.

If brands play up this sense of fun and comfort, they’ll be “well-positioned” to connect with Labubu lovers, Bal said. Still, context is key — and the risk for brands is that their efforts can feel forced if they don’t have a strong social media presence or if their audience wouldn’t buy Labubu in the first place.

The best way to participate in a trend is “to make it feel like a natural extension of your brand’s personality,” Bal said. E.l.f. Cosmetics’ posts about Labubu have done this well, Bal said, because they highlight their products in a “fun, organic way.”

But not every foray into Labubu-land has felt authentic to its core fans. On social media, Louis Vuitton has received mixed reactions to its Labubu-like “Vivienne Fashionista” bag charms — they sell for $1,200-plus, much higher than the typical price point for Labubu. One user wrote on Reddit, “[$]1,300 for a charm is deff bananas. I’ll stick to Labubu.” Another wrote, “Okay, okay, I give. Labubus are the lesser of two evils here.”

There are other risks to riding the wave of a viral product. “Any time you’re centering another brand with your own, you’re running the risk of basically just advertising for that brand,” CI&T’s Minkow said.

And because trends like Labubu can surge and fade quickly, the clock is always ticking. “If you’re not extremely timely, you’re behind, and it’s kind of embarrassing,” said Noah Mallin, a digital marketing and Gen-Z consultant. “When a lot of brands do that, it actually starts to become like wallpaper for users.”

Ultimately, the Labubu craze serves as both a case study in how brands can tap into hyper-specific fandoms and a cautionary tale about the limits of chasing virality and clicks.

“What’s always been the most important thing is: Can you get somebody to not swipe [past a campaign]? Can you get somebody to not scroll [down]?” Mallin said. “Unhinged creative works really well to do that, but you also want the payoff that it’s not just a gimmick — it’s actually telling you something about who the brand is.”