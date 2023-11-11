Modern Retail Rundown: Getir acquires Fresh Direct, TikTok shuts down Creator Fund, Amazon & Meta partner on in-app ads

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Every week on the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff analyzes the latest news in the retail world.

This week: Rapid delivery app Getir acquired New York-based Fresh Direct to expand its grocery delivery business. Meanwhile, TikTok has officially shut down its infamous Creator Fund, which is being replaced by the Creativity Program. And, Amazon reportedly struck a deal with Meta to integrate in-app shopping features on Facebook and Instagram.