How brands can capitalize on post-Fall Prime Day momentum

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Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days has fundamentally altered the retail calendar, turning October into the official kickoff for holiday shopping. What started out as a summer event has expanded into a crucial Q4 marker. The deals are now driving consumers to research and buy earlier each year amid sustained inflation.

In just a few short years, the fall event has become a key acquisition channel and testing ground for sellers ahead of Black Friday. Consumers are increasingly researching deals days in advance, comparing prices and deals before making purchases.

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, executive editor Anna Hensel and senior reporter Gabriela Barkho are joined by Joe O’Connor, senior director of innovation and growth Tinuiti, to discuss the evolution of Amazon’s Fall Prime Day.

This episode dives into: