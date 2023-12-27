New ads and updated business models: The Modern Retail guide to what’s in and out in 2024
The world of retail is anything but static.
One moment, a trend like Web3 is all the rage. A day later, the very idea has fallen from marketing grace.
Meanwhile, consumer demand is constantly shifting — much of it having to do with the precarious economic environment. As such, brands are playing a guessing game of what’s going to resonate with shoppers and what will not.
To help, Modern Retail put together a list of what will be in and out in the year to come. Without a doubt, 2024 will come with many hurdles, but we wanted to give a sense of what the business narratives likely will be. Below is our list — you can find past lists here.
