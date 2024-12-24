The Modern Retail guide to what’s in and out in 2025
Consumers are pickier than ever before.
They’re looking for the best value, and they’re increasingly scrutinizing labels and ingredients — but they still want goods delivered to their doorstep as fast as possible. In turn, the brands and products that are gravitating toward are constantly changing. That’s unlikely to change in 2025, as the threat of tariffs and other economic challenges threaten to still cause upheaval.
To help navigate this confusing landscape, Modern Retail put together a list of what will be in and out in the year to come. Without a doubt, 2025 will be filled with hurdles and surprises, but there are some companies and concepts that we think have a better chance of rising above the competition in 2025 than others. Below is our list — you can find past lists here.
