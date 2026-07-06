Retailers like Target, Aldi take pages from collectibles culture with drops, blind boxes

Retailers are bringing sales tactics from the collectibles industry, such as “blind boxes” and limited drops, into new categories including food and apparel.

In June, Target launched the second limited-time drop of its collaboration with Pokémon, featuring apparel and toys, including puzzles, graphic tees, kickballs and jackets. Target partnered with creators including lifestyle video creator Sydeon and gaming creator PhillyBeatzU. It did its initial drop of Pokémon apparel, accessories, home goods and food and beverage items in April.

Also in June, Trader Joe’s leaned into the popularity of its viral colorful tote bags with a limited release of bags in different colors. Furthermore, Aldi introduced “blind boxes” last month where shoppers could sign up to receive a limited supply of free boxes themed around snacks, fiber and protein, as well as a mystery box with products from throughout the store. Blind boxes, popularized by toys such as Labubu dolls, are boxes in which shoppers don’t know the exact contents.

“The popularity of collectibles has reinforced the idea that people love the anticipation and joy of a reveal,” Bridget Kolzowski, director of communications at Aldi, told Modern Retail in an email. “While our Blind Box is focused on groceries rather than collectibles, the underlying behavior is similar: shoppers enjoy the excitement of not knowing exactly what’s inside while feeling confident that they’ll receive products they’ll love.”

These initiatives are examples of how retailers are expanding on the hype and excitement around limited runs or mystery boxes.

“Consumers are increasingly enjoying the thrill of uncovering something unexpected, whether it’s through collectibles, limited-edition drops or curated assortments,” Kolzowski said. “We wanted to bring that sense of excitement to grocery shopping, which can often become routine. The ALDI Blind Box was designed to remind shoppers that exploring and discovering new grocery products beyond their usual grocery lists is fun.”

Like with fast-moving Pokémon cards or video games, Target warned shoppers that the items are expected to sell quickly and that they should head to stores before stores open on launch day, June 6. The first wave of “starter jackets” was only available June 6, with another wave set to deliver in the winter. The drop was also limited to one unit per item, per guest, in stores and online.

Gigi Guerra, vp of creative curation at Target, described its latest Pokémon collection in an article on the retailer’s website as a “love letter” to fans. “Every detail was thoughtfully considered — from the biggest statement pieces to the smallest hidden touches,” Guerra said. “Fans can discover something new each time they engage with the collection.”

The Aldi blind boxes were also extremely limited; they were only available for four days until Aldi dropped another 5,000 “encore” boxes on June 26 with a mix of food items because the drop was so popular. Aldi is not new to limited-time releases; its “Aldi Finds” seasonal aisle in stores is known for generating buzz on social media groups about the regular release of new products.

“The Blind Box builds on that same spirit, reminding our shoppers that there are great products to discover across every aisle,” Kolzowski said. “We’re constantly exploring fresh and innovative ways to engage our fans, thank them for their loyalty and deliver the value and excitement they’ve come to expect from ALDI.”

Walter Holbrook, founder of Yoda Retail and a former off-price retail executive, said this could mark an evolution of the off-price retail model, which prioritizes the “treasure hunt,” where shoppers don’t know what they’re getting but love the thrill.

“Unless you can create exciting, entertaining, emotional experiences, you’re going to struggle in brick-and-mortar retail,” Holbrook said. He added that things like blind boxes and limited releases “add an element of excitement to a store.” Aldi already does this, he added.

“This blind box, to me, is more like an evolution to where Aldi continues to grow,” Holbrook said. “I’ve had numerous consumers tell me they love going to Aldi because they want to go see what’s in Aldi Finds.”

Anne Mezzenga, founder and CEO of Retail Field Report, said limited releases can help kickstart communities around a brand, getting customers talking to each other and building brand affinity.

“We’re dealing in a creator economy now, and I think the ability that brands now have is to really dive into these subsets of people,” Mezzenga said, adding that retailers know that if they do so, the products will sell out quickly. “Brands are learning a lot from this about how to really cater to some of these smaller communities that already exist and have almost a fail-proof plan to bring a new product to market.”

Responding to what fans want, Mezzenga said, requires retailers to be fast followers and rethink how they operate in planning, merchandising and inventory.

“These have to be highly curated,” Mezzenga said, adding that retailers can take advantage of the fact that they can interact with fans directly on social media for feedback and know exactly what they want to see. “They have to be very specific, targeting smaller groups of people and smaller customer bases, but they’re working, and I think that’s why we’re seeing more and more of this happen.”