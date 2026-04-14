Lowe’s leans on its 35 million loyalty members as it expands into kids’ programs and subscriptions

When Amanda Bailey joined Lowe’s four years ago as vp of customer loyalty, the home improvement retailer’s loyalty offerings looked a lot different than they do today.

For one, Lowe’s loyalty efforts were primarily geared toward professional contractors. In 2024, the company launched its MyLowe’s Rewards program for homeowners, followed by a relaunch of its pro-focused loyalty program, MyLowe’s Pro Rewards, in 2025. Since then, Lowe’s has worked to connect the two into a broader ecosystem, Modern Retail previously reported. Both programs now share a common currency, use the same mobile app for tracking, and offer perks like free standard shipping and points that convert into store credit.

Today, Lowe’s is expanding its loyalty efforts as it looks to drive more repeat visits and build deeper relationships with customers. The retailer’s loyalty strategy now spans homeowners and professional contractors, as well as newer offerings aimed at families, including a kids-focused program and a subscription for routine home maintenance. Together, the programs reflect how Lowe’s is using loyalty to become a more regular part of customers’ lives, not just when they are taking on large home improvement projects.

Lowe’s said its loyalty programs now total more than 35 million members across its homeowner and pro offerings. Those customers are also more valuable. Members spend about 50% more than non-members and tend to visit more frequently, according to the company.

“It’s not just about the rewards and the perks,” Bailey said in an interview at Shoptalk Spring. “For us, it’s about this opportunity to have this deeper relationship, so they think of us for more times, moments and projects in their life.”

Lowe’s is beefing up its customer loyalty playbook at a time when the broader U.S. housing market is under pressure. Inflation-weary consumers are putting off homebuying and other big-ticket purchases, including renovations. Shoppers are also contending with economic uncertainty and elevated mortgage rates. The median age of a first-time homebuyer is now 40, an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In February, Lowe’s said it expects total sales for the full current fiscal year to range between $92 billion and $94 billion, a roughly 7-9% increase from last year. Lowe’s also said it expects comparable sales to be flat to up 2% year over year.

“Customers are taking on smaller projects than they were,” Bailey said, a trend she attributed to broader economic conditions and weaker consumer sentiment. “They care a lot about value.”

One example is its recently relaunched Kids Club program, a free workshop where children can tackle their own do-it-yourself projects. Lowe’s has offered free in-store kids’ workshops for over two decades, but the new version operates as a full-fledged loyalty program for Gen Alpha, with digital profiles, progress badges and free giveaways, including lollipops and members-only gifts like water bottles and keychains.

The early response has been strong. Bailey said the program has “far surpassed” expectations, with high participation from families and strong engagement on social media.

Part of the appeal is that it gives families a reason to visit Lowe’s beyond a specific project. Parents are increasingly looking for activities they can do with their kids that do not involve screens, Bailey said, and the workshops offer a hands-on option.

It also reflects a longer-term bet. While younger kids are not making purchasing decisions themselves, they can influence where families shop and help shape brand preferences over time, Bailey said. Free lollipops, for example, may prompt kids to encourage their parents to stop by a store, where they may pick up a few items or spend more time browsing.

“Kids aren’t drinking Starbucks coffee, but they want to go to Starbucks because they have cake pops,” Bailey said. “We know how important it is to start getting into people’s mindsets well before they’re even homeowners themselves.”

Lowe’s plans to add more Kids Club workshops and in-store activities this year, though Bailey declined to share specifics.

Many retailers are increasingly hosting in-person events to deepen their relationships with customers, according to Brad Jashinsky, a director analyst at Gartner. Ulta, for instance, told Glossy in 2025 that it had 70,000 events planned across its stores, up from 50,000 in-person events held in stores the year before. Another retailer that has been increasing the number of events it puts on is Michaels, which hosts in-person events like its summer camp-style crafting program.

“Events are a huge opportunity for retailers to get people in stores,” in part because they give brands a chance to “have a message that goes beyond just, ‘Hey, save 5%’ or ‘There’s a 40% sale,’” Jashinsky said. Still, they can be “a challenge to execute” because retailers need “to have a really strong management team and the resources to be able to do that,” at a time when “a lot of retailers are cutting back employees’ hours and struggling to staff.”

In addition to Kids Club, the company recently launched Home Care+, a subscription service that offers routine maintenance tasks like replacing air filters or checking smoke detectors. For $99 per year, HomeCare+ subscribers get two in-home visits per year. The subscription is tied to the MyLowe’s Rewards loyalty program. Customers who sign up for HomeCare+ are automatically enrolled in MyLowe’s and receive additional perks.

The idea is to help customers with smaller, recurring needs that often get pushed off, especially for busy households or first-time homeowners, Bailey said. Instead of showing up only when something breaks or a major renovation is underway, the company is trying to stay connected to customers in between projects.

Loyalty data is playing a key role in that strategy. When customers sign up, Lowe’s asks them to share information about themselves, such as whether they are first-time homeowners or have pets. The company then uses that data, along with purchase behavior, to tailor recommendations and offers.

For example, a customer in the middle of a kitchen remodel may receive targeted suggestions for related products, while a professional customer, such as a landscaper, may see different tools or delivery options during their busy season, Bailey said.

Lowe’s is also experimenting with products designed to generate buzz beyond its traditional home improvement assortment. The company has been leaning into what it calls “trending” or viral items, including smaller, more playful products that are more likely to gain traction on platforms like TikTok, Bailey said. In some cases, those items are released first to loyalty members, giving them early or exclusive access and adding a sense of novelty to the program

One example was Lowe’s branded mini buckets. The tiny, $1.98 plastic versions of the classic blue contractor bucket exploded in popularity on social media last year. On TikTok, users have posted videos of the mini buckets being used to serve drinks and food, or to hold makeup, supplies and small plants.

Those products also help Lowe’s see what customers like. When a member-only item sells out quickly, it shows what is popular and helps the company decide what to stock next. Viral products like Lowe’s mini buckets are even helping Lowe’s attract a younger and more female customer base, Bailey said.

“People love mini buckets — who would’ve thought?” she said. “They found uses for different types of products that we may not have thought about before.”