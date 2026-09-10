Big-Box Briefing: Dick’s leans on youth sports in pitch to advertisers

The leader of Dick’s Sporting Goods’ advertising division hopes to recruit CPG brands, quick-service restaurants and even automakers to run campaigns in its stores and other channels. His pitch to brands and agencies last week centered around the retailer’s presence in youth sports.

David Young, vp of Dick’s Media at Dick’s Sporting Goods, spoke to advertisers last week in New York City at Ascendant Network’s Showcase, a retail and commerce media upfront for commerce media networks, ad agencies and brand marketers. He encouraged them to tap into its audience of 70 million consumers across its brands: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Champs, Foot Locker, and youth sports streaming app GameChanger.

Outside of the traditional Dick’s big-box stores, the company’s GameChanger app serves more than 9 million users each year for streaming, statistics tracking and scheduling, and its Dick’s House of Sports locations are billed as a third space with climbing walls and batting cages.

While the company has previously worked with brands such as Adidas, On, Under Armour and Crocs, Young positioned Dick’s as ideal for advertisers representing restaurants or car dealerships that people may visit after shopping in Dick’s stores. In stores, Dick’s offers campaigns through digital screens or in-store audio.

“We have literally billions of touch points with these customers who are making a multitude of purchase decisions where we are already a trusted voice,” Young said. “We want to create more opportunities for more advertisers to reach these sporthood families.”

Dick’s Media and eMarketer found in a survey this year that 63% of U.S. parents have children in youth sports and that 84% of them said youth sports influence their purchase decisions. Young said this may be compelling to quick-service restaurants, CPG brands and automakers.

“Sports, as we know, is probably one of the last bastions of the monoculture,” Young said. “It’s something that drives conversation; it’s something that drives emotion out of many of us. It also drives identity.”

Young described the youth sports lifestyle as a center of gravity for how parents and children live their lives. He said advertisers should think about how sports influences how many pairs of cleats they buy, which kind of car they drive, where they eat and the loyalty programs they’re a part of, among other decisions.

“This is ‘sporthood,’ where three things are true: death, taxes and Thursday practices. We live our lives around this experience, but it also is more than just a customer ID sitting in Dick’s database,” Young said. “I am much more a soccer dad or a flag football dad than I am anything else, and I will describe myself as such.”

Young said that while many advertisers are already working in professional or collegiate leagues, youth sports represent a growing market that may be even more emotionally resonant for individual consumers. Youth sports participation jumped from 59% in 2021 to 65% in 2024, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association data cited by the Aspen Institute.

Dick’s, through its own research, has found that youth sports influences purchase behavior in CPG, travel, restaurants and auto, and that Dick’s customers regularly over-index as showing affinity to buy in these sectors, according to Young.

“That makes sense; think about your life experience,” Young told the audience of advertisers, again tapping into his own life as a sports parent. “I will stay for college on the sidelines; I’ll order an iced coffee for pickup after the game; I’ll have a spirited conversation with my wife on whether we need a larger vehicle for our growing athletes.”

What we’ve heard

“Final-mile [delivery] remains one of our most compelling growth opportunities, with customer adoption continuing to exceed our expectations and economics improving as we scale the business. Through the first half of the year, we’ve already completed as many final-mile deliveries as we did during all of 2025, underscoring the strong customer demand and momentum behind this capability, and as a result, we expect to accelerate the rollout ahead of our original timeline.”

–Tractor Supply president and CEO Hal Lawton during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July, ahead of this week’s announcement that its Petsense business would team up with Instacart for same-day delivery.

Numbers to know

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What we’re reading

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