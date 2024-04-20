Modern Retail Rundown: Peloton takes away free app workouts, adults help boost Lego’s sales & Amazon’s plans for just walk out tech 

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week on the Modern Retail Rundown: After less than a year of relaunching its virtual workout app, Peloton quietly got rid of the free membership tier because it wasn’t converting users into paying customers. Meanwhile, Lego’s adult customer base continues to grow as adults buy up its newer intricate and more expensive sets. Finally, after doing away with its Just Walk Out technology at its own grocery stores, Amazon plans to sell it to other retailers.