Modern Retail Rundown: Kroger & Albertsons pause merger, L Catterton interested in Mattel & the rise of ‘Amazombies’

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown the staff starts out with an analysis of the pending Kroger and Albertsons merger, which is now on hold. This week also saw LVMH-backed L Catterton reportedly approaching toy maker Mattel for a potential acquisition. Finally, Amazon returns are overwhelming retail drop-off points like UPS and Staples — so much so, the store employees now refer to customers with these returns as “Amazombies.”

