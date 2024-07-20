Modern Retail Rundown: Another record Prime Day, Limited Too is back & Pacsun gets into men’s athleisure

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the numbers behind this year’s Prime Day, and what people bought during the two-day Amazon sales event. Following that, we’re talking about Limited Too’s comeback as it relaunches in Kohl’s this week. Finally, mall-based retailer Pacsun is expanding further into activewear with a new men’s athleisure line called ARC.