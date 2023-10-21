Modern Retail Rundown: HomeGoods gives up on e-commerce, Walmart eyes digital growth & Goop goes mass market

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews the latest headlines in the retail world.

This week TJX announced it will shut down the e-commerce site of HomeGoods — just two years after launching it. Meanwhile, Walmart is aiming to add more sellers to its third-party marketplace in time for the holiday season rush. And after years of cultivating a luxury image, Goop will sell a line of clean skincare on Amazon and in Target.