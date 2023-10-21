Store of the Future   //   October 21, 2023  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: HomeGoods gives up on e-commerce, Walmart eyes digital growth & Goop goes mass market

By Gabriela Barkho

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews the latest headlines in the retail world.

This week TJX announced it will shut down the e-commerce site of HomeGoods — just two years after launching it. Meanwhile, Walmart is aiming to add more sellers to its third-party marketplace in time for the holiday season rush. And after years of cultivating a luxury image, Goop will sell a line of clean skincare on Amazon and in Target.