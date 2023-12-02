Modern Retail Rundown: Black Friday recap, Shein IPO & Temu’s splashy ad strategy
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify
Every week on the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff analyzes the latest news in the retail world.
On this week’s show, we have an overview of how retailers fared during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales period. Next is a look at Shein’s reported IPO filing. Finally, rival Temu is continuing on an ad spend spree by reportedly planning another Super Bowl ad.