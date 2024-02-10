Modern Retail Rundown: Zac Posen heads to Gap, Target reportedly weighs paid membership, and Tapestry shows promising growth

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week Gap Inc. announced it’s bringing on designer Zac Posen as creative director to help revamp its brands, with a big focus on Old Navy. Next, a look at why Target is currently weighing a new Walmart+-like membership program to attract more loyalty, according to a Bloomberg report. Finally, Tapestry, the owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, posted some positive results in its most recent quarter, aided by its growing Gen Z and millennial customer base.