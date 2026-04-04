Modern Retail Podcast: Why shoppers can’t get enough of limited-edition scents and flavors

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On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels delve into the vast world of product LTOs, also known as limited-time offers. In the CPG space, these are usually limited-edition flavors or scents that brands drop to create consistent newness.

Spring tends to be a big season for LTOs as brands refresh their assortment. And the trend is only getting bigger. Even legacy brands like Peeps are releasing more unique flavors this year, like Rita’s-Italian-Ice- and Pop-Tarts-flavored marshmallows. This episode looks at why these limited releases have become a big part of brands’ marketing strategy, as they are now a major sales driver.

Joining the show this week is Ryan Meegan, co-founder of Dude Wipes, to talk about the ways the brand has grown its customer base through limited-edition and seasonal scents. And the proof is in the numbers. The 2025 seasonal assortment included the fall-themed take on pumpkin spice, Dumpkin Spice, and the winter holiday scent Dingle. About 69% of households that bought these Dude Wipes products were new to the brand, totaling about 150,000 new households.

In this week’s episode, Meegan discusses: